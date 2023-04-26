Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2023 12:42 IST | Created: 26-04-2023 12:37 IST
ANMI elects Vijay Mehta as President
Stock brokers' association ANMI on Wednesday said it has elected Vijay Mehta, Chairman of Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd, as its President for the financial year 2023-24.

He takes over from the outgoing President Kamlesh Shah, the Association of National Exchanges Members of India (ANMI) said in a statement.

Mehta, who brings with him a wealth of experience and expertise, will focus on five areas including -- ease of doing business reforms for the broking industry, especially in the areas of compliance, standardization of software, and leveraging technology to facilitate connectivity among stakeholders and members.

Among other agendas, Mehta will focus on promoting Investors' education and industry status for capital markets and strengthening the international relationship.

''In the current times of rapid changes and challenges, I believe it is imperative to focus on skill development and technology to achieve our collective goals.

''I look forward to working closely with all sections of capital market intermediaries to promote the growth and development of the industry, enhance compliance practices, and create a conducive environment for the markets to expand and thrive,'' Mehta, who is the 28th President of ANMI, said.

The Association of National Exchanges Members of India (ANMI) is a grouping comprising around 900 stock brokers from across the country.

