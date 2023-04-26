IIT Kanpur to upskill workforce in Quantitative Finance and Risk Management with eMasters degree

Over the years, the finance industry has undergone a major paradigm shift from traditional queue banking to digital swipes in the stock market. The pandemic hit the financial sector with a massive blow, keeping digitalization no longer a novelty. Today, artificial intelligence and machine learning create customized investment options and improve user experience through chatbots. The financial services sector aim to invest significantly in new-age technologies to ensure more personalized finance options that favor growth and minimize risks.

Being one of the most significant sectors in AI-led services, various new-age and emerging technologies like Blockchain, Machine Learning, Market and Data Intelligence, Quantitative Modeling, etc., are becoming quintessential for processes in the finance industry. To adapt to this crucial shift, IIT Kanpur offers a unique eMasters degree in Quantitative Finance and Risk Management that helps budding traders, commodity market specialists, and finance enthusiasts create a valued impact in alternative investment segments, with proper amalgamation of theory and practice.

Professionals pursuing this degree can specialize in the evolving domains of finance, making a difference in whichever job role they are in. They will also be trained to manage finance treasury models by using top-notch technologies. The real-world curriculum of the degree includes ten modules starting from the basics of economics, complex derivatives, extensive data analysis, treasury, and credit risk management, to name a few. It also provides exposure to quantitative modeling and theory based on specialized modules in R, Python, Machine Learning, and Blockchain in Finance.

The executive-friendly format offers a flexible approach for professionals to complete the degree anywhere between 1-3 years. The degree includes IIT Kanpur campus visit, mentorship, and career support. Professionals signing up for the degree will be agile in navigating through the fintech revolution, and gain multifold expertise to shape and build the country's economic future. Following the success of two batches, the program has opened the application window for Batch 3. Application window will be open till May 12, 2023.

To learn more about the program and apply, visit: https://emasters.iitk.ac.in/course/masters-in-quantitative-finance-risk-management About IIT Kanpur: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur was established on 2nd November 1959 by an Act of Parliament. The institute has a sprawling campus spread over 1055 acres with large pool of academic and research resources spanning across 19 departments, 22 centres, and 3 Interdisciplinary programs in engineering, science, design, humanities, and management disciplines with 540 full-time faculty members and approximately 9000 students. In addition to formal undergraduate and postgraduate courses, the institute has been active in research and development in areas of value to both industry and government. For more information, visit www.iitk.ac.in.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)