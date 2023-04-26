Expressions launches ‘Xpress English’: Learn English in Your Native Language, both Online & Offline
A 3 months dedicated programme in Communication other skills with 200 students was conducted by Expressions till Dec 2022 .136 students got eligible for interviews 136 got successfully placed in the Company.Impressions also had conducted a special online programme exclusively for women to enhance their English Communications Business Skills.
- Country:
- India
New Delhi (India), April 26: To empower 350 million vernacular students with 'Communicative English' as an Employability Skill. Expressions launches 'Xpress English', An English learning course specially designed for learners with a weak background in English. It offers a visible improvement in comprehensive speaking & written abilities in a short time frame. This course is based on the principles of transcoding & brain code transfer & teaches students how to connect the language of their thought (for example, Hindi) with the language of communication (English) & achieve fluency in English. Learning content and teaching tools are designed according to the age, background, and educational profile of the learner. Unfortunately, In India, English is taught as a 'Subject' & demanded as a 'Skill', rendering a large section of youngsters unemployable. Most of the vernacular students cannot express themselves in English because they think in their primary languages & hence cannot translate their thoughts in English with the required speed for a normal conversation. There are 3 levels of assessments made to gauge the eligibility criteria of a joining student. There also are 3 types of courses based on the linguistic age of a student. It teaches them how to make informal English sentences through simple structures in the local language. Xpress English uses a scientific approach by leveraging learners' primary language and making them grasp the English language more effectively. As the student progresses from simple to the intermediate phase, grammar, verbs & tenses are taught through simple structures and maths like formulas They teach children using daily life in conversational sentences with plenty of pictures & illustrations. After the completion of the course, different levels of evaluation tests are done to conclude whether a student has reached a satisfactory level of English conversation & written skills and is ready to face the English-speaking ecosystem. There also is a 3rd party AI based assessment tool used for error-free & concrete conclusions.
Incorporated in April 2019 in Indore, Expressions currently have 30 employees & over 50 trained Teachers, Coaches & Experts from IT, Engineering, Graphic & allied fields. "Xpress English", a Start-Up approved by the Indian government, offers a complete tailor-made platform for their students. In the Online Mode, students learn through real-time interaction with the teachers via the Zoom App. The "Xpress English" Mobile App consists of 500 minutes of studio-quality videos & interactive digital worksheets. In the Career Centre "Smart Class" format, the teachers teach from a large LED screen, offering the best of both the online & physical classroom experience to the student. "Xpress English" also offers Career Guidance Workshop & Placement Training. All the above modes & formats are regularly supplemented with Work-Book Exercises, Assessments Tests, Digital Activity & Answer Sheets & daily free live classes.
Till date, Xpress English has conducted: 500 + Webinars catering to 25K students, 250 + Paid batches with over 5k students,150 K + Mobile app downloads with over 35K active users,1000 + Free live Classes with 20 K participants. Expressions also make their students 5X more employable by providing them with an "Xpress Job Hub Course". In this, students are prepared for prospective employment for entry-level jobs in their local areas. The students are thought Soft & Job Skills, CV & Interview preparation & connected with prospective employers. This service is also extended by Expressions to their past & existing corporate clients who regularly conduct CSR activities by channelizing their funds to make these students employable in their and other companies. In Aug last year, Bajaj Finserv had conducted a CPBFI Certification Programme for Banking, Finance & Insurance. A 100 hours programme in over 30 Colleges with 2200 students was conducted by Expressions till Dec 2022. 1400 students got eligible for interviews in job fairs & 887 got successfully placed in the Company. In Sep last year, Cummins Inc. had conducted "Making ITI students Employable" Programme. A 3 months dedicated programme in Communication & other skills with 200 students was conducted by Expressions till Dec 2022 .136 students got eligible for interviews & 136 got successfully placed in the Company.
Impressions also had conducted a special online programme exclusively for women to enhance their English Communications & Business Skills. The syllabus also taught them how to improve their self-confidence & leverage social & digital media for personal & business use.
Unfortunately, only a fraction of India is proficient in English. Only 10.67% of Indians speak English, of which 3% are from the Hindi-speaking states.
90%+ of corporate literature, process documents, audit records, case laws, and regulatory reporting are in English. 56% of Global websites & 94% of Indian websites are in English. Sales enquiries, negotiations & documentation are in English. IT/ITES/ Graphics are also mainly in English.
English is the link language of India & the World; hence An 'English-able' workforce is a key business imperative today. But sadly, Vernacular India is not very comfortable in English also less digitally savvy, yet they aspire for a better life.
Mr. Inderjeet Maitra, Co-Founder & Managing Director, quoted: "Our objective is to demystify the English language & decipher it in familiar & relatable terms to the lowest common denominator across India. Our target audience needs a lot of reinforcement as they do not have a conducive environment in their social circle to practice speaking & writing. That is why we have provided a hybrid model for them across online, classroom, physical books & crash courses, as it will induce them to keep learning & practising at their convenience. Our endeavour is that even if a prospect/ surfer/ learner spends 5 minutes with us, we should be able to trigger their thought process & provide at least a byte-sized learning mode for him/her." "We also are in the process of patenting some of our teachings & AI-assisted courses, which currently are our own IPs. We have a strong, scalable model & going ahead; we are exploring many effective Collaborations & Partnerships. We have tasted initial success with 2 large Start-Ups & an HR Tech firm for AI-related Assessments. The market is humungous as India hurtles towards a USD 5 Trn Economy, with the engines of growth slanted towards Central India; our Plans are closely intertwined with the growth of the 'Aspirers & Next Billion'.
For further information, please visit: https://www.xpressenglish.in/ https://www.instagram.com/xpressenglish.in/ https://www.facebook.com/xpressenglish.in https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-VHM7A_TjYZJvuUjJcYbjw
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- a ‘Subject’ &
- Collaborations & Partnerships
- Xpress English
- Indians
- Digital Activity & Answer Sheets & daily
- CV & Interview preparation &
- Global websites & 94%
- Cummins Inc.
- Plans
- New Delhi
- Hindi
- Work-Book Exercises
- Teachers
- Coaches & Experts
- Central India
- Career Guidance Workshop & Placement Training
- Mobile App
- social & digital
- Indore
- Employable” Programme