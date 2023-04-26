Left Menu

No suspicious object found, say police after school in Delhi receives bomb threat

No suspicious object was found during an intensive search on the premises of the Delhi Public School in Mathura Road here after the school administration received a bomb threat via email on Wednesday morning, officials said.Deputy Commissioner of Police Southeast Rajesh Deo, after reviewing the situation, said the bomb threat was received on the official email-id of the school administration and the police were informed around 8 am.Local police personnel, a bomb disposal squad, a dog squad and a SWAT team were immediately sent to the spot, he said.It was a challenge...

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2023 15:03 IST | Created: 26-04-2023 14:52 IST
No suspicious object found, say police after school in Delhi receives bomb threat
DCP South East, Rajesh Deo (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

No suspicious object was found during an intensive search on the premises of the Delhi Public School in Mathura Road here after the school administration received a bomb threat via email on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Rajesh Deo, after reviewing the situation, said the bomb threat was received on the official email-id of the school administration and the police were informed around 8 am.

Local police personnel, a bomb disposal squad, a dog squad and a SWAT team were immediately sent to the spot, he said.

''It was a challenge... All the buildings on the school premises were checked and no suspicious object was found. The situation is normal. We also searched the outline areas of the school premises,'' the police officer added.

As the news of the bomb threat spread, panic-stricken parents gathered outside the school and took their children home. The school was evacuated and the fire department was informed about the threat around 8 am. A fire tender was rushed to the spot, officials said.

The Indian School in Delhi's Sadiq Nagar had received bomb threats twice -- in April this year and in November 2022. The most recent threat to The Indian School was made on April 12 via an email, following which the school was evacuated as the bomb squad and other agencies inspected the premises for any explosive substance. The mail was later declared a hoax.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Archaeologists in Peru find adolescent mummy wrapped in bundle

Archaeologists in Peru find adolescent mummy wrapped in bundle

 Peru
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug; North Dakota governor signs strict abortion bill into law and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug; North Dakota governo...

 Global
3
BRIEF-Century Aluminum Company To Acquire 55% Interest In Jamalco Alumina Refinery

BRIEF-Century Aluminum Company To Acquire 55% Interest In Jamalco Alumina Re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX wins approval to add fifth U.S. rocket launch site; US, S. Korea to sign space cooperation agreement during summit and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX wins approval to add fifth U.S. rocket launch s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Digital Payment Revolution: Why it's the Future of the Economy

The Wearable Tech Revolution: Changing Our Lives

Nuclear Energy: A Clean, Safe, and Efficient Power Source

How Blockchain is Changing the Face of Social Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023