World Bank approves US$125.3M to strengthen institutional frameworks for education quality in Paraguay

The World Bank Group's Board today approved US$125.3 million in financing for the "Weaving Supports for Educational Excellence (TAPE, for its initials in Spanish) project" to improve learning environments and strengthen institutional frameworks for education quality.

"TAPE is a fundamental project for the education system in Paraguay, which will progressively improve educational outcomes. With TAPE (Path in Guarani language), we are paying off a historic debt in terms of financing key infrastructure, which will ensure adequate learning environments for skill building for both students and teachers," said Nicolás Zárate, Minister of Education and Science of Paraguay.

TAPE will benefit approximately 400,000 students, especially those attending schools with vulnerable infrastructure, as well as about 14,500 teachers in service and in selected teacher training institutes that will become pilot centers for specialized training. In addition, around 500 staff and technicians from the Ministry of Education and Sciences (MEC) will also be trained to contribute to improving the quality and efficiency of the education sector.

"We are honored to work alongside the Paraguayan government to support significant improvements in the infrastructure of the education sector. We welcome the special focus on serving the most vulnerable populations, including indigenous, rural populations, and students with special needs," said Marianne Fay, World Bank Regional Director for the Southern Cone. "At the World Bank, we are committed to supporting Paraguay's efforts to lay the foundations for sustainable and inclusive development, working in one of the central issues of Human Capital."

The project is financed by a US$125.3 million World Bank loan and a US$54.7 million contribution from the Paraguayan state through the Fund for Excellence in Education and Research (FEEI) for a total of US$180 million. The variable-interest loan has a final maturity of 24 years, including a 6-year grace period.