Left Menu

World Bank approves US$125.3M to strengthen institutional frameworks for education quality in Paraguay

World Bank | Washington DC | Updated: 26-04-2023 16:47 IST | Created: 26-04-2023 16:47 IST
World Bank approves US$125.3M to strengthen institutional frameworks for education quality in Paraguay
Reptresentative Image Image Credit: ANI

 The World Bank Group's Board today approved US$125.3 million in financing for the "Weaving Supports for Educational Excellence (TAPE, for its initials in Spanish) project" to improve learning environments and strengthen institutional frameworks for education quality.

"TAPE is a fundamental project for the education system in Paraguay, which will progressively improve educational outcomes. With TAPE (Path in Guarani language), we are paying off a historic debt in terms of financing key infrastructure, which will ensure adequate learning environments for skill building for both students and teachers," said Nicolás Zárate, Minister of Education and Science of Paraguay.

TAPE will benefit approximately 400,000 students, especially those attending schools with vulnerable infrastructure, as well as about 14,500 teachers in service and  in selected teacher training institutes that will become pilot centers for specialized training. In addition, around 500 staff and technicians from the Ministry of Education and Sciences (MEC) will also be trained to contribute to improving the quality and efficiency of the education sector.

"We are honored to work alongside the Paraguayan government to support significant improvements in the infrastructure of the education sector. We welcome the special focus on serving the most vulnerable populations, including indigenous, rural populations, and students with special needs," said Marianne Fay, World Bank Regional Director for the Southern Cone. "At the World Bank, we are committed to supporting Paraguay's efforts to lay the foundations for sustainable and inclusive development, working in one of the central issues of Human Capital."

The project is financed by a US$125.3 million World Bank loan and a US$54.7 million contribution from the Paraguayan state through the Fund for Excellence in Education and Research (FEEI) for a total of US$180 million. The variable-interest loan has a final maturity of 24 years, including a 6-year grace period.

TRENDING

1
Archaeologists in Peru find adolescent mummy wrapped in bundle

Archaeologists in Peru find adolescent mummy wrapped in bundle

 Peru
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug; North Dakota governor signs strict abortion bill into law and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug; North Dakota governo...

 Global
3
BRIEF-Century Aluminum Company To Acquire 55% Interest In Jamalco Alumina Refinery

BRIEF-Century Aluminum Company To Acquire 55% Interest In Jamalco Alumina Re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX wins approval to add fifth U.S. rocket launch site; US, S. Korea to sign space cooperation agreement during summit and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX wins approval to add fifth U.S. rocket launch s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Digital Payment Revolution: Why it's the Future of the Economy

The Wearable Tech Revolution: Changing Our Lives

Nuclear Energy: A Clean, Safe, and Efficient Power Source

How Blockchain is Changing the Face of Social Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023