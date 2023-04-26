Left Menu

Bengal: Man brandishes gun in packed classroom, arrested

He was holding a gun and shouting at the students, threatening to kill them and the class teacher, the officer told PTI.He was quickly overpowered by police personnel and arrested, he said.

PTI | Malda | Updated: 26-04-2023 15:48 IST | Created: 26-04-2023 15:30 IST
Bengal: Man brandishes gun in packed classroom, arrested
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A gun-wielding man barged into a packed classrom of a high school in West Bengal’s Malda district on Wednesday, but was overpowered by police and arrested, officials said.

He was also carrying two bottles of a liquid along with the gun, they said.

Panic gripped the students of Muchia Anchal Chandra Mohan High School at Old Malda in the district, as the unidentified man brandished the gun and started yelling, a senior police officer said.

''The man managed to enter the school and barge into the room where Class-8 students were seated. He was holding a gun and shouting at the students, threatening to kill them and the class teacher,'' the officer told PTI.

He was quickly overpowered by police personnel and arrested, he said. Classes were immediately suspended following the incident, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Archaeologists in Peru find adolescent mummy wrapped in bundle

Archaeologists in Peru find adolescent mummy wrapped in bundle

 Peru
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug; North Dakota governor signs strict abortion bill into law and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug; North Dakota governo...

 Global
3
BRIEF-Century Aluminum Company To Acquire 55% Interest In Jamalco Alumina Refinery

BRIEF-Century Aluminum Company To Acquire 55% Interest In Jamalco Alumina Re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX wins approval to add fifth U.S. rocket launch site; US, S. Korea to sign space cooperation agreement during summit and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX wins approval to add fifth U.S. rocket launch s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Digital Payment Revolution: Why it's the Future of the Economy

The Wearable Tech Revolution: Changing Our Lives

Nuclear Energy: A Clean, Safe, and Efficient Power Source

How Blockchain is Changing the Face of Social Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023