Bengal: Man brandishes gun in packed classroom, arrested

A gun-wielding man barged into a packed classrom of a high school in West Bengal’s Malda district on Wednesday, but was overpowered by police and arrested, officials said.

He was also carrying two bottles of a liquid along with the gun, they said.

Panic gripped the students of Muchia Anchal Chandra Mohan High School at Old Malda in the district, as the unidentified man brandished the gun and started yelling, a senior police officer said.

''The man managed to enter the school and barge into the room where Class-8 students were seated. He was holding a gun and shouting at the students, threatening to kill them and the class teacher,'' the officer told PTI.

He was quickly overpowered by police personnel and arrested, he said. Classes were immediately suspended following the incident, police said.

