UP student ends life after failing Class 12th exam

PTI | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 26-04-2023 16:18 IST | Created: 26-04-2023 15:56 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A day after failing the Class 12th board exam, an 18-year-old student allegedly died by suicide here on Wednesday morning, police said.

The victim's body was found hanging in his house in the Bedua locality here, they added.

There is a possibility that the student, Ajay Kumar Pandey, hanged himself after failing to clear the intermediate examination, Kotwali Police Station in-charge Rajeev Singh said. The police are probing the case and the victim's body has been sent for post-mortem, he added.

The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council announced the results for high school (Class 10th) and intermediate examinations on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

