UP student ends life after failing Class 12th exam

A day after failing the Class 12th board exam, an 18-year-old student allegedly died by suicide here on Wednesday morning, police said.

The victim's body was found hanging in his house in the Bedua locality here, they added.

There is a possibility that the student, Ajay Kumar Pandey, hanged himself after failing to clear the intermediate examination, Kotwali Police Station in-charge Rajeev Singh said. The police are probing the case and the victim's body has been sent for post-mortem, he added.

The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council announced the results for high school (Class 10th) and intermediate examinations on Tuesday.

