20,000 people to practice Yoga in Jaipur on May 2 to mark 50 days countdown to IDY

Around 20,000 people are expected to practice yoga at an event here on May 2 to mark the 50 days countdown to the International Day of Yoga, Union Minister of State for Ayush Munjpara Mahendrabhai Kalubhai said on Wednesday.

The United Nations General Assembly, heeding a call by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, made a declaration in December 2014 to observe June 21 every year as the International Day of Yoga (IDY).

The minister said the programme will be held at Bhawani Niketan ground in Jaipur, 50 days before International Yoga Day on June 21.

Around 20,000 Yoga enthusiasts, including children, youngsters, the elderly and women will take part. Ayush minister Sarbananda Sonowal, several MPs, MLAs and officials of the ministry will also attend the function, he said.

According to the minister, programmes to commemorate 100 days and 75 days countdown to Yoga day have already been held. Another programme to mark the 25-day countdown to the IDY would be held in Hyderabad.

The main event of the IDY is likely to be held in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, he said.

The minister also visited Bhawani Niketan ground in Jaipur to review the preparations for the programme and gave necessary directions to officials.

