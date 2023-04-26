Left Menu

20,000 people to practice Yoga in Jaipur on May 2 to mark 50 days countdown to IDY

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 26-04-2023 16:49 IST | Created: 26-04-2023 16:23 IST
20,000 people to practice Yoga in Jaipur on May 2 to mark 50 days countdown to IDY
Representative Image Image Credit: Maxpixel
  • Country:
  • India

Around 20,000 people are expected to practice yoga at an event here on May 2 to mark the 50 days countdown to the International Day of Yoga, Union Minister of State for Ayush Munjpara Mahendrabhai Kalubhai said on Wednesday.

The United Nations General Assembly, heeding a call by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, made a declaration in December 2014 to observe June 21 every year as the International Day of Yoga (IDY).

The minister said the programme will be held at Bhawani Niketan ground in Jaipur, 50 days before International Yoga Day on June 21.

Around 20,000 Yoga enthusiasts, including children, youngsters, the elderly and women will take part. Ayush minister Sarbananda Sonowal, several MPs, MLAs and officials of the ministry will also attend the function, he said.

According to the minister, programmes to commemorate 100 days and 75 days countdown to Yoga day have already been held. Another programme to mark the 25-day countdown to the IDY would be held in Hyderabad.

The main event of the IDY is likely to be held in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, he said.

The minister also visited Bhawani Niketan ground in Jaipur to review the preparations for the programme and gave necessary directions to officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Archaeologists in Peru find adolescent mummy wrapped in bundle

Archaeologists in Peru find adolescent mummy wrapped in bundle

 Peru
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug; North Dakota governor signs strict abortion bill into law and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug; North Dakota governo...

 Global
3
BRIEF-Century Aluminum Company To Acquire 55% Interest In Jamalco Alumina Refinery

BRIEF-Century Aluminum Company To Acquire 55% Interest In Jamalco Alumina Re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX wins approval to add fifth U.S. rocket launch site; US, S. Korea to sign space cooperation agreement during summit and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX wins approval to add fifth U.S. rocket launch s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Digital Payment Revolution: Why it's the Future of the Economy

The Wearable Tech Revolution: Changing Our Lives

Nuclear Energy: A Clean, Safe, and Efficient Power Source

How Blockchain is Changing the Face of Social Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023