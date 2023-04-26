Left Menu

DU to launch Panchang for propagation of India's intellectual heritage

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2023 17:50 IST | Created: 26-04-2023 17:50 IST
DU to launch Panchang for propagation of India's intellectual heritage
  • Country:
  • India

In a first, Delhi University has prepared a Panchang --ancient Indian knowledge system-based almanac -- for the revival and propagation of India's intellectual heritage, a varsity official said on Wednesday.

The official said the Panchang is more advanced than the Western calendar and will help in the ''dissemination of ancient Indian knowledge''.

Panchang is the annual compilation of planetary moments. In simple terms, ''Panchānga'' means the day, nakshatra (star), tithi, yoga and karana every day, the official said.

The Panchang will be launched on April 28.

Chairman of the Value Addition Courses Committee of DU, Niranjan Kumar said, ''DU is releasing a Panchang for the dissemination of ancient Indian knowledge. Much more detailed and informative than the Western calendar, the Panchang contains all festivals and other important dates as well as tithi, vaar, karan, nakshatra and yog.'' He noted the Panchang will be a useful first step in introducing students to the rich corpus of Indian knowledge tradition.

''Unfortunately, it is disappearing from our homes and the minds of the youth. In such a situation. The historic centenary almanac will be provided free of cost to every person coming to the programme,'' he added.

The Value Addition Courses Committee of the DU, in the centenary year of the university, is organising a programme on 'Panchang and Indian Knowledge Tradition' at 3 pm on April 28 at the Convention Hall of the varsity.

A special lecture on important topics like the significance of the Panchang and the precision of mathematical calculations found therein is also scheduled to be organised.

The chief guest of the programme will be Ramlal, All India Sampark Pramukh of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and the event will be presided over by DU Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh.

Industrialist and Philanthropist Arvind Kumar Gupta will be the special guest.

The DU is committed to the revival and propagation of India's intellectual heritage, ''and the Value Addition Courses Committee of DU is continuously working in that direction along with the character building and holistic personality development of the students keeping in mind the Indian Value system,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Archaeologists in Peru find adolescent mummy wrapped in bundle

Archaeologists in Peru find adolescent mummy wrapped in bundle

 Peru
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug; North Dakota governor signs strict abortion bill into law and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug; North Dakota governo...

 Global
3
BRIEF-Century Aluminum Company To Acquire 55% Interest In Jamalco Alumina Refinery

BRIEF-Century Aluminum Company To Acquire 55% Interest In Jamalco Alumina Re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX wins approval to add fifth U.S. rocket launch site; US, S. Korea to sign space cooperation agreement during summit and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX wins approval to add fifth U.S. rocket launch s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Digital Payment Revolution: Why it's the Future of the Economy

The Wearable Tech Revolution: Changing Our Lives

Nuclear Energy: A Clean, Safe, and Efficient Power Source

How Blockchain is Changing the Face of Social Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023