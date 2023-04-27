Removed recently from Hindu College job, ad-hoc teacher found dead

A 33-year-old Delhi University ad-hoc teacher, who was recently removed from the job at the Hindu College, was found dead at his house in outer Delhi's Rani Bagh area, police said on Thursday.

They said Samarveer, originally from Molki village in Rajasthan's Baran district, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in a room he shared with his cousin who had gone to duty at the time of incident.

Police said no suicide not was found, but according to the cousin he was under depression. The cousin told the police Samarveer, who was unmarried, was working as an ad-hoc lecturer in Hindu College but a different lecturer was appointed in his place recently.

College principal Anju Srivastava did not respond to calls and texts requesting her statement. Police said they received a call on Wednesday regarding a man hanging himself to death at an apartment in Rani Bagh area. When a police team reached there, they found the room was locked from inside.

A mobile crime team of the outer district was called and the door was forcibly opened, said Harendra Singh, Deputy Comissioner of Police (Outer).

The man was found hanging from the ceiling fan using a bedsheet, the DCP said, adding he was shifted to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead. A team of experts from the Forensic Science Laboratory, Rohini, as well as the mobile crime team inspected the spot, he said.

Several empty liquor bottles and cigarettes boxes were found in the room, the officer added. The DCP said no foul play was suspected and the body will be handed over to his family after postmortem.

Aam Aadmi Party's teachers' wing Academic for Action and Development Delhi Teachers’ Association (AADTA) has called a protest in North Campus.

''RIP Dr Samarvir! Stop massive Displacements of Adhoc & Temp Teachers! Stop Victimisation of Adhoc & Temp Teachers!'' it said in a tweet. The absorption of ad-hoc and temporary teachers has been a longstanding demand of teachers' groups across party lines.

Samarveer's friend, also a Hindu College professor, said Samarveer sounded very upset when he called him up on Sunday.

''He didn't accept a guest lecturer's job in our college earlier because he accepted an ad-hoc job in the Hindu College. He told me that after 20-plus days, the college informed him it cannot continue with his service as it's not allowed by the University. I could sense his helplessness,'' the friend said.

He said Samarveer also told him that his mother was very disturbed after he didn't get the permanent job he was expecting. ''He told me she lost vision an an eye. I am unable to accept that he is no more.''

