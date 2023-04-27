Learning Links Foundation and Fiserv to deliver unique initiatives in India

Learning Links Foundation commenced a social impact initiative in November 2022 through two unique projects, the Veteran Skilling Project, and the School Transformation Project. These projects are supported by Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions and delivered in partnership with United Way Mumbai.

The Veteran Skilling project aims to enhance employable skills of the veteran community and create new career opportunities for them. This project was delivered in close coordination with the Army Welfare Placement Organization and select military establishments. The School Transformation project supports infrastructural upgradation in three government schools, one each in Bengaluru, Chennai and Pune, with the help of respective state departments of education.

''At Fiserv, we believe we can do well by doing good, which is why Corporate Citizenship is part of our larger strategy of creating shared value for all. We are committed to engaging with the communities where we live and work, and cultivating a diverse inclusive culture where everyone is recognized and supported. Our relationship with Learning Links Foundation is founded on our shared idea that education and skilling are the path to an empowered society. Together, we hope to deliver abilities and opportunities across an ever-widening scope of our society. Giving Back is an integral part of our culture at Fiserv, and we shall continue to do so in the most impactful ways we can,'' says Lt. Col. Sachin Wakankar, SM (Retd), Director of Communication and Corporate Citizenship at Fiserv in India.

Veteran Skilling Project 80 veterans completed the Veteran Skilling Project at Army Service Corps Center (South), Bengaluru. These veterans received skill enhancement training aligned with their prior work experience, thus helping them secure re-employment post superannuation from active military service. Over 50 veterans were trained in 'Electric Vehicle Business Management', receiving hands-on training on retrofitting and maintenance of electric vehicles. Nearly 30 veterans were trained on 'Tally' software, equipping them for accounting assignments across corporates. These training programs have been customized to include 60 hours of training including classroom sessions, practical training, guest lectures and field visits. Programs such as these have helped several veterans secure employment and successfully pursue entrepreneurial ventures.

'' These skilling programs have been very well received by our veterans and have motivated them to undertake start-ups and become entrepreneurs/self-employed with the help of acquired skills and knowledge. We thank Fiserv for the wonderful opportunity provided to our Veterans,'' says Maj. Gen Ajay Singh, SC, SM (Retd.) Managing Director, Army Welfare Placement Organization (AWPO).

School Transformation Project At the other end of the support spectrum the School Transformation Project addresses the principle infrastructural needs of primary and secondary schooling. Learning Links Foundation is working with public schools and state administration to transform existing government schools into innovative learning spaces. Designed to be a comprehensive solution, the project builds an effective learning environment promoting all-around growth for the studentship and encouraging working environment for the educators. The project brings upgraded infrastructure through experiential STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) laboratories, inviting libraries, improved sanitation facilities, safe drinking water, sports kits and an impressive school façade, benefitting over 1500 students and 30 teachers. The three schools identified for infrastructure enhancement are: (i) GMPS Parangipalya, HSR Layout, Bengaluru, Karnataka (ii) Panchayat Union Primary School (PUPS), Nanmangalam, Chennai, Tamil Nadu (iii) Sarthi Vidyalaya, Kharadi, Pune, Maharastra About Learning Links Foundation: Learning Links Foundation is a not-for-profit organisation that is operating with a vision to foster purpose and progress by unlocking lifelong learning. Established in 2002, the Foundation has worked extensively in the education and skill development sectors across India. To know more, visit www.learninglinksindia.org About Fiserv: Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover® cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and one of Fortune® World's Most Admired Companies™. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

About United Way Mumbai: United Way Mumbai (UWM) is a non-profit organization working in urban and rural communities across the country to identify and implement the most impactful solutions to community problems. As a leader in the Indian development sector, UWM works closely with a network of 500+ non-profits and many corporates for their CSR programmes, workplace giving campaigns and other events. This includes designing CSR policy and strategies, due diligence of non-profit partners, programme implementation, employee volunteering, impact assessments and financial and programmatic reporting. Over 21 years, UWM has partnered with 300+ companies and 100,000+ individual donors, investing INR 843 crore in community development projects. UWM's expertise lies in identifying, designing & implementing high-impact projects in Education, Health, Income, Environment and Public Safety. For more information contact: Rashmi Mishra Rashmi.mishra@learninglinksindia.org Mob: +91-8010589063 Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2064459/LLF_ASC_batch_2023.jpg

