Medical student dies after falling from tree in Mumbai college

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-04-2023 15:40 IST | Created: 27-04-2023 15:38 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 22-year-old medical student has died after falling from a tree at a college in Mumbai, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday night when Dayanand Kale, student of the Poddar Ayurved Medical College located in Worli area, climbed a tree in the premises to pluck mangoes, an official said.

He suffered from serious head injuries and was rushed to the institution's hospital where he died in early hours of Thursday, he said.

The deceased, hailing from Osmanabad district, was the third year student at the medical college, the official said. After Kale's death, some college students alleged that he died due to negligence in treatment. The angry students closed the hospital's Outpatient Department (OPD) and demanded action against the persons concerned. The Worli police have registered an accidental death report, the official said.

A probe was underway into the student's death, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

