Left Menu

Webinar flags gender disparities in use of intellectual property system

A webinar on women and intellectual property IP, organised by a central research agency here, has shed light on gender disparities existing in each stage of the innovation process and gaps in the use of the IP system by women.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 27-04-2023 16:31 IST | Created: 27-04-2023 16:31 IST
Webinar flags gender disparities in use of intellectual property system
  • Country:
  • India

A webinar on women and intellectual property (IP), organised by a central research agency here, has shed light on gender disparities existing in each stage of the innovation process and gaps in the use of the IP system by women. Recognising the lack of acceptance being faced by women professionals especially in the private sector, the recent meeting proposed proper understanding of gender imbalances in the area of scientific research. Organised by the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute's Institute Technology Management Unit (ITMU) and Women Cell on Wednesday, the webinar suggested encouraging women to study and work in research and academic fields, a release said. Citing the data of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), Prof Lisa P Lukose of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, New Delhi said that in 2022, only 16.2 per cent of inventors named in international patent applications were women. In India, women represent only 6.6 per cent of science researchers, which is much lower than that of advanced countries, she added. The role of IP in biotechnology innovations in industry and academia, patent law and different forms of intellectual property were discussed in the webinar. A Gopalakrishnan, Director, CMFRI presided over the meet and Athira P S Nair, Assistant Professor at National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS) and Arati Ashok, Assistant Professor at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) presented papers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Biotech firm raises $2.2 million in first Russian IPO this year; US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug and more

Health News Roundup: Biotech firm raises $2.2 million in first Russian IPO t...

 Global
2
Bajaj Foundation Wins Top CSR Award for Exceptional Work in Water Resource Management

Bajaj Foundation Wins Top CSR Award for Exceptional Work in Water Resource M...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: China's Mars rover likely idled by sunlight-blocking dust; New image reveals violent events near a supermassive black hole

Science News Roundup: China's Mars rover likely idled by sunlight-blocking d...

 Global
4
Big data, AI and ML helping us create better connect with customers: CEO of health insurance company Niva Bupa

Big data, AI and ML helping us create better connect with customers: CEO of ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Quenching the Thirst: Why Goal 6 is Essential for Our Future Generations

The Digital Payment Revolution: Why it's the Future of the Economy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023