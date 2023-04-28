China, German discuss implementation of economic and trade consensus - commerce ministry
Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2023 06:42 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 06:42 IST
China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao and German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck discussed views on implementing economic and trade consensus between both countries in a meeting in Berlin on Thursday, the commerce ministry said in a Friday statement.
Both also discussed deepening practical bilateral cooperation, creating a fair and just business environment for Chinese and German companies, as well as green cooperation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
