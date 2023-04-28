China, German discuss implementation of economic and trade consensus - commerce ministry

China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao and German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck discussed views on implementing economic and trade consensus between both countries in a meeting in Berlin on Thursday, the commerce ministry said in a Friday statement.

Both also discussed deepening practical bilateral cooperation, creating a fair and just business environment for Chinese and German companies, as well as green cooperation.

