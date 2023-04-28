Left Menu

Srimanta Sankaradeva University rendering yeoman service: Governor

The university has become a powerful tool to facilitate social enrichment and spreading the teachings of Srimanta Sankardeva, Kataria said at the fifth convocation of the university on Thursday.It is always an honour to attend the convocation of the university established in the name of the great man as the university is doing a commendable job of broadening the life and philosophy of the great man, he said.The governor urged the students to be worthy of their degrees and try their best to bring about qualitative changes in the society.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 28-04-2023 10:35 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 10:35 IST
Srimanta Sankaradeva University rendering yeoman service: Governor
  • Country:
  • India

Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva Viswavidyalaya, established to promote the ideology of the great 15th century Vaishnav saint and philosopher, has been rendering yeoman service in promoting and broadening his life and philosophy, Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria said. The university has become a powerful tool to facilitate social enrichment and spreading the teachings of Srimanta Sankardeva, Kataria said at the fifth convocation of the university on Thursday.

''It is always an honour to attend the convocation of the university established in the name of the great man as the university is doing a commendable job of broadening the life and philosophy of the great man'', he said.

The governor urged the students to be worthy of their degrees and try their best to bring about qualitative changes in the society. He also asked them to be ambassadors and take the role of spreading the life and philosophy of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva far and wide.

Kataria appealed to the university authorities to take steps to empower its students to manage the rich resources of the state carefully and in a planned manner.

The governor presented degrees to 23 PhD and 10 MPhil scholars while 452 students were conferred postgraduate and undergraduate diplomas in the convocation.

Union Minister of State for Education Rajkumar Ranjan Singh said the university has carved a distinct place in the North East by introducing postgraduate programmes in Yogic Science and Naturopathy among other path breaking programmes.

He said that the attempt of the university should be to synergise knowledge and skills of the students by introducing add-on courses on Sankardeva in consonance with the NEP curriculum.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care

Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca increases bets on China as COVID vaccine sales fade; U.S. state abortion legislation to watch in 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca increases bets on China as COVID vaccine sa...

 Global
3
WRAPUP 3-Drugmakers scout for deals, ramp up research spending

WRAPUP 3-Drugmakers scout for deals, ramp up research spending

 Global
4
Man held for abduction, rape of 16-year-old girl in UP's Saharanpur

Man held for abduction, rape of 16-year-old girl in UP's Saharanpur

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark Side of Technology: Understanding Cyberbullying and How to Put an End to It

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Quenching the Thirst: Why Goal 6 is Essential for Our Future Generations

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023