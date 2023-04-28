City pvt schools not to prepone summer vacation

Private schools in the city have no plans to prepone the summer vacation from May 2 unlike government aided and sponsored schools following a West Bengal government notice as heat wave conditions do not prevail in the state now.

The government notice is meant for state-run and state-aided educational institutions and not for private schools, their authorities said on Thursday.

Classroom classes in all schools were suspended for a week from April 16 when the mercury shot up to about 40 degrees celsius in south Bengal in response to the government's directive which was issued with the students in mind.

Many of the schools had then opted for the online mode.

Classes, however, resumed as weather conditions improved and the temperature went down to about 35 degrees celsius in the city and elsewhere in south Bengal.

But Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday said the summer vacation will begin in state-run and state-aided schools from May 2 as earlier notified by the government.

Vice-chairman of South Point High School, Krishna Damani told PTI that in-person classes in the institution resumed from April 23 and will continue till May 12.

There is no possibility of classes being supended ahead of the date. The summer vacation for both sections will begin on May 13 and continue for a month, he said.

''We had closed the campus and went for the online mode from April 16 to 21 when the heat wave was on. As temperatures have gone down now, we feel classes may continue now till the scheduled date of summer vacation. We don't see the need to advance the dates,'' he said.

La Martiniere secretary Supriyo Dhar too said the vacation for the boys and girls sections will begin from May 13. ''The extreme heat conditons had forced us to suspend physical classes last week. But the conditions are not that stiffling for the children any more,'' he added.

Principal of B D M International School, Madhumita Sengupta said ''We have no plans to prepone the summer vacation to the first week of May. However, if the situation turns very hot and humid for children, we may think of something for the primary section. In-person classes for the secondary and higher secondary level will continue as scheduled till later this month when the vacation is slated to begin.

A school education department official said the May 2 vacation notice was not mandatory for private schools but it recommends them to prepone the vacation days.

