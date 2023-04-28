PM's Mann ki Baat a 'game-changer': Jamia VC

Jamia Millia Islamia Vice Chancellor on Friday praised the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann ki Baat', saying that the radio programme has been a ''game-changer'' from everyone and has become the cornerstone of Indian broadcasting.

Najma Akhtar made the remark during an event where she released the special issue of the Journal 'Media Mimansa' on ''Mann ki Baat'' at M.F. Husain Art Gallery of the university, according to a statement.

The journal is published by MakhanLal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication (MCU), Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, which brought out this special issue on research studies conducted by faculty members and research scholars of JMI on 'Mann Ki Baat' as a Medium of Communication using quantitative and qualitative tools, the varsity informed.

Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) has supported JMI in this initiative, it added.

Akhtar in her address said, ''Mann ki Baat has been a game-changer for all of us. This radio programme has become the cornerstone of Indian broadcasting. It has truly put the entire Nation on Air like a Symphony of the people's voices, a chorus of their hopes and dreams.'' ''We look forward to the next 100 illuminating editions of Mann ki Baat and the continued transformation of India,'' she added.

The programme is completing its 100th episode on April 30. Akhtar also inaugurated an Art Exhibition on 'Mann ki Baat', where paintings and artwork created by students of the Fine Arts Faculty of JMI have been put on display.

The university has planned to bring out a monograph after the broadcast of the 100th episode of the programme. It is also planning to broadcast all its episodes on Jamia Community Radio 90.4 FM channel, the varsity said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)