Left Menu

Decipher ancient wisdom, AP Governor tells Vedic varsity students

The uniqueness of Indian knowledge system lies in the quintessential Vedic sources that originated in this sub-continent, Nazeer said in his speech. The title of Maha Mahopadhyaya was awarded to Subrahmanya Shastri Salakshana Ghanapati and Dravida Shastry and the title of Vachaspathi was conferred on Ramasomayaji Shastry and Vamsikrishna Ghanapati.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 28-04-2023 21:48 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 21:34 IST
Decipher ancient wisdom, AP Governor tells Vedic varsity students
File photo. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Friday called on the students of Sri Venkateswara Vedic University (SVVU) to decipher the ancient wisdom of the Vedas.

Addressing the seventh convocation of the varsity, the Governor said Vedas were treasures of knowledge from ages ago, whose essence should be propagated for the well-being of humanity.

“India, or Bharat, has been popular as the powerhouse of knowledge ever since the dawn of human civilisation. The uniqueness of Indian knowledge system lies in the quintessential Vedic sources that originated in this sub-continent,” Nazeer said in his speech. As the Chancellor of the varsity, he appreciated the institution for digitising 3,000 manuscripts thus far and wished that SVVU would reach greater heights in spreading knowledge for the benefit of society, not only in the country but across the world.

As many as 550 students were conferred with graduate and post-graduate degrees. The title of Maha Mahopadhyaya was awarded to Subrahmanya Shastri Salakshana Ghanapati and Dravida Shastry and the title of Vachaspathi was conferred on Ramasomayaji Shastry and Vamsikrishna Ghanapati.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID drug sales decline; AbbVie posts weak sales of newer drugs as Humira faces fresh competition, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces hurdles; US FDA approves Pfizer's next-generation pneumococcal vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces h...

 Global
3
Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as black holes

Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as bl...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Everton's 69-year top-flight run hanging by a thread; Newcastle's Isak showing Henry-esque quality and more

Sports News Roundup: Everton's 69-year top-flight run hanging by a thread; N...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Data: How Azure and Power BI Can Transform Your Business

The Dark Side of Technology: Understanding Cyberbullying and How to Put an End to It

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023