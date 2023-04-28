Left Menu

New York repatriates three antiquities to Yemen after seizing them from Met board member

New York will return three antiquities worth $725,000 to the people of Yemen, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced on Friday, as part of a criminal investigation into a Manhattan-based private collector. The antiquities - including an alabaster ram from the 5th century B.C.E., which was looted during the Yemeni Civil War in 1994 - were seized from the Manhattan apartment of Shelby White, a board of trustees member of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 28-04-2023 22:02 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 21:57 IST
New York repatriates three antiquities to Yemen after seizing them from Met board member
File photo. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

New York will return three antiquities worth $725,000 to the people of Yemen, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced on Friday, as part of a criminal investigation into a Manhattan-based private collector.

The antiquities - including an alabaster ram from the 5th century B.C.E., which was looted during the Yemeni Civil War in 1994 - were seized from the Manhattan apartment of Shelby White, a board of trustees member of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. The investigation into White by the Manhattan Antiquities Trafficking Unit "has allowed dozens of antiquities that were ripped from their countries of origin to finally return home," Bragg said. "These are just three of nearly 1,000 antiquities we have repatriated over the past 16 months."

The district attorney's office thanked Shelby for cooperating in the investigation. In December, the Art Newspaper, a trade publication, reported that the Manhattan district attorney's office had seized $24 million worth of antiquities from White's apartment.

The Yemeni pieces will be on temporary display at the Smithsonian Institute in Washington until Yemeni authorities can safely repatriate them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID drug sales decline; AbbVie posts weak sales of newer drugs as Humira faces fresh competition, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces hurdles; US FDA approves Pfizer's next-generation pneumococcal vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces h...

 Global
3
Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as black holes

Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as bl...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Everton's 69-year top-flight run hanging by a thread; Newcastle's Isak showing Henry-esque quality and more

Sports News Roundup: Everton's 69-year top-flight run hanging by a thread; N...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Data: How Azure and Power BI Can Transform Your Business

The Dark Side of Technology: Understanding Cyberbullying and How to Put an End to It

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023