Left Menu

Iran says there were no school poisonings, blames foreign 'enemies'

The wave of suspected attacks has affected thousands of schoolgirls and provoked public anger, after months of protests against Iran's clerical rulers following the death of a young woman held by police for allegedly flouting strict hijab rules. "The enemies' role in fuelling this crisis is certain and undeniable.

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 28-04-2023 23:22 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 23:21 IST
Iran says there were no school poisonings, blames foreign 'enemies'
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran Islamic Rep

Iran's intelligence ministry on Friday accused foreign "enemies" and dissidents of fomenting fears over suspected poisonings of schoolgirls, saying its investigation found no actual poisoning. The wave of suspected attacks has affected thousands of schoolgirls and provoked public anger, after months of protests against Iran's clerical rulers following the death of a young woman held by police for allegedly flouting strict hijab rules.

"The enemies' role in fuelling this crisis is certain and undeniable. Individuals, groups and Western media (especially in Persian language)... have focused on this in the past few months, as well as foreign politicians and international bodies," said a ministry report carried by state media. "In field findings and laboratory investigations ... no toxic substance able to cause poisoning was observed ... and there have been no deaths or long-term physical conditions," the report said, blaming mischievousness and mass hysteria among students.

The report accused unnamed dissidents of provoking fears to produce propaganda videos and warned of "prosecution of individuals, groups, media who accused the government ... and aligned themselves with enemies". Authorities have accused the Islamic Republic's "enemies" of using the suspected attacks to undermine the clerical establishment. But suspicions have fallen on hardline groups operating as self-declared guardians of their interpretation of Islam.

The suspected poisonings began in November in the holy Shi'ite Muslim city of Qom and spread to 28 of Iran's 31 provinces, according to activist HRANA news agency, prompting some parents to take children out of school and protest. For the first time since the Islamic Revolution in 1979, schoolgirls have joined the protests that spiralled after Mahsa Amini's death in morality police custody.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID drug sales decline; AbbVie posts weak sales of newer drugs as Humira faces fresh competition, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces hurdles; US FDA approves Pfizer's next-generation pneumococcal vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces h...

 Global
3
Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as black holes

Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as bl...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Everton's 69-year top-flight run hanging by a thread; Newcastle's Isak showing Henry-esque quality and more

Sports News Roundup: Everton's 69-year top-flight run hanging by a thread; N...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Data: How Azure and Power BI Can Transform Your Business

The Dark Side of Technology: Understanding Cyberbullying and How to Put an End to It

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023