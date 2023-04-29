Engineering student stabbed to death in clash between two groups during college festival

An engineering student was stabbed to death during a college festival here, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred at the Reva University College festival on Friday night.

A fight broke out between two groups of students which saw some stab Bhaskar Jetty (22), police said.

Jetty was a fourth year mechanical engineering student. Though he was rushed to the hospital he succumbed to the injuries.

''We have registered a case and our investigation is on to trace the murderers,'' a police officer said.

