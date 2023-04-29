Engineering student stabbed to death in clash between two groups during college festival
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-04-2023 13:24 IST | Created: 29-04-2023 13:22 IST
An engineering student was stabbed to death during a college festival here, police said.
According to police, the incident occurred at the Reva University College festival on Friday night.
A fight broke out between two groups of students which saw some stab Bhaskar Jetty (22), police said.
Jetty was a fourth year mechanical engineering student. Though he was rushed to the hospital he succumbed to the injuries.
''We have registered a case and our investigation is on to trace the murderers,'' a police officer said.
