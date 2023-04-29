Left Menu

DU to distribute 10,000 copies of newly launched Panchang to academic community across India

Delhi University will distribute 10,000 copies of its newly launched Panchang -- an ancient Indian knowledge system-based almanac -- to the academic community across the country, the varsity officials said on Saturday. This Panchang of DU is an example of this, the statement quoted Singh as saying.Detailed information about all festivals, eclipses, dates etc.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2023 16:23 IST | Created: 29-04-2023 16:15 IST
DU to distribute 10,000 copies of newly launched Panchang to academic community across India
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi University will distribute 10,000 copies of its newly launched Panchang -- an ancient Indian knowledge system-based almanac -- to the academic community across the country, the varsity officials said on Saturday. The university on Friday launched its Panchang, also known as the Hindu calendar, and distributed more than 1,000 copies of it. A university official said the Panchang is the annual compilation of planetary movements.

''More than 1,000 Panchang were distributed on Friday, and 9,000 more will be distributed across the society and academic community in the country, all free of cost, in coming days,'' a university official told PTI. The Panchang is more advanced than the Western calendar and will help in the ''dissemination of ancient Indian knowledge,'' the varsity officials said. Detailed information about all festivals, eclipses, dates etc. has been given in this Panchang.

DU's value addition courses committee chairman Prof Niranjan Kumar has said besides the importance of only the date and day of the Western-style calendar, the Indian almanac has Tithi, Vaar, Karan, Nakshatra, and Yoga as well as all festivals and important dates.

In simple terms, ''panchānga'' means the day, nakshatra (star), tithi, yoga, and karana every day, the official said.

The Panchang will be a useful first step in introducing students to the rich corpus of Indian knowledge tradition, the officials said.

During the launch, Vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh said the almanac will ''awaken self-respect'' among Indians.

''Now is the time to awaken Indian self-respect by connecting with Indian knowledge and tradition. This Panchang of DU is an example of this,'' the statement quoted Singh as saying.

''Detailed information about all festivals, eclipses, dates etc. has been given in this Panchang,'' he said, adding that the National Education Policy 2020 too, is based on Indian knowledge tradition only.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID drug sales decline; AbbVie posts weak sales of newer drugs as Humira faces fresh competition, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces hurdles; US FDA approves Pfizer's next-generation pneumococcal vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces h...

 Global
3
Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as black holes

Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as bl...

 Global
4
(Update: Launch scrubbed) Watch Live: SpaceX's Falcon Heavy set to launch tonight with three satellites aboard

(Update: Launch scrubbed) Watch Live: SpaceX's Falcon Heavy set to launch to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Data: How Azure and Power BI Can Transform Your Business

The Dark Side of Technology: Understanding Cyberbullying and How to Put an End to It

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023