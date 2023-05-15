Students of Manav Rachna International Schools Shine with Brilliance - Secure Remarkable Results in CBSE 10th & 12th Board Examination

Faridabad, Haryana, India(NewsVoir) • 100% results scored in MRIS Schools • NiharikaGoel, MRIS 14 Faridabad scored 98.8% &Dhwani, MRIS Charmwood scored 98% in Grade 12 • Pradyuman and Chaitanya, MRIS 46 Gurugram scored 98.6% in Grade 12 ManavRachna International Schools have once again proved their indomitable success in CBSE Board Examinations with their focus on holistic excellence. A network of 8 Schools around North India in Faridabad, Gurugram, Noida, Ludhiana and Mohali, ManavRachna International Schools have made their mark in the CBSE results for Grade 10th and 12th with 100% Passing Strength. A total 765 students appeared in Grade 10 and 614 students appeared in Grade 12 with a 100% pass record result.

MRIS 14, Faridabad Grade 10 DevangiKashyap - 97.60% Grade 12 NiharikaGoel - 98.80% Lavanya&Radhika - 97% AnanyaChugh - 96.80% MRIS Charmwood Grade 10 Dhriti Lowe -97.8% Grade 12 Dhwani Jain - 98% Abhinav Kumar - 95% KabirDhawan - 96.6% MRIS Noida Grade 10 SaanviNiranjan - 98% Grade 12 UjjwalKalra - 95% NandiniGoyal - 94% Samarth Kher - 94.2% MRIS 46, Gurugram Grade 10 Peehu Bansal - 98.8% Grade 12 Pradyuman Singh Shekhawat - 98.6% ChaitanyaKakkar - 98.6% Nishita Srivastava - 97.8% MRIS Ludhiana Grade 10 Jasnoor Singh - 96.8% Grade 12 Jasmine Kaur - 93% Bhaagwat Sharma - 87.8% Hashmeet Kaur - 90.2% MRIS 51 Gurugram Grade 10 Atharva Bhatt - 96.4% MRIS Mohali Grade 10 AalamGarg - 98.2% Pradyuman Singh Shekhawat scored 100 in Chemistry, Anshuman and Chaitanya scored 100 in Business Studies, Krish scored 100 in accountancy. In Grade 10 English- Sahaj Bajaj, MansiGoyal; in Social Science - Peehu Bansal, Saiansh Das, Chhavi Mittal scored 100 on 100. In Business Studies RadhikaManchanda secured a whopping hundred percent. Kanan Bhatia secured hundred in Political Science. Mehpreet Kaur Pahwa scored a 100 in accountancy. Ishita Sharma scored a 100 in Grade 10 Science. Driti Lowe scored a 100 in Grade 10 English, along with DevanshBhadana, Sarthak Jain and Aanshika Gupta scoring 100 in Grade 10 Science. Ms.MamtaWadhwa - Director Principal, MRIS 14; Ms.Divjot Kaur - Principal, MRIS Charmwood, Ms.Dhriti Malhotra - Director Principal, MRIS 46 Gurugram; Ms.PoojaPuri - Principal, MRIS 51 Gurugram; Ms.NindiyaSaket - Principal, MRIS Noida; Ms.TarunaVashisht - Principal, MRIS Mohali and Ms.AnjuDhawan - Principal, MRIS Ludhiana are truly elated with the extraordinary feats of the students in CBSE Results 2023. Dr. Prashant Bhalla said, "It is the hard work and perseverance of the students, parents, teachers and principals which together creates the magic. With the learning pedagogy focused on holistic growth, the achievements in academics, sports, technology, literary etc come naturally to the MRIS Achievers. I wish them the very best for their future. It is now time to grow and time to go beyond. Blessings always. " Dr. Amit Bhalla congratulated everyone quoting, "100% results are a norm at ManavRachna International Schools and every year we celebrate this achievement that is only possible through the grit and hardwork of our students, educators, facilitators, principals and the opportunities provided to the learners to help them shine in every field." Executive Directors - Ms.DeepikaBhalla, Ms.NishaBhalla, Dr. Sunny Bansal, Mr. Gaurav Rai, and Mr.LovkeshMagu are overjoyed with the way students have shown their mettle in the CBSE Board Examinations this year. Ms. Sanyogita Sharma, Director MRIS said, "I am grateful for the support of parents and teachers in this trailblazing success of our Class 10th and 12th Students. At MRIS, we focus on the holistic development of students, inculcating in them the spirit of a fighter. I wish them immense success in the future." MRIS with its focus on academics and holistic development provides every student the best possible opportunities to accept future challenges of an excitingly competitive global world. Image:School Toppers

