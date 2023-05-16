Left Menu

Guterres: Eliminate ‘weapons of terror’ to avert future chemical warfare

UN News | Updated: 16-05-2023 08:30 IST | Created: 16-05-2023 08:30 IST
Guterres: Eliminate ‘weapons of terror’ to avert future chemical warfare
The world must make every effort to eliminate chemical weapons, the UN chief said on Monday, raising grave concerns about their continued use. "We cannot go backwards," UN Secretary-General António Guterres said in a video message addressing the fifth Special Session of the States parties to review the operation of the Chemical Weapons Convention. Tweet URL > OPCW ## **'Senseless weapons of terror'** "The use of chemical weapons has persisted; each use **threatens to reverse our hard-won gains** ," he said. "We must make every effort to eliminate these senseless weapons of terror." In the name of the victims of these attacks, and as a **deterrent to any State or other actors who might use chemical weapons in the future** , he said those responsible for any use must be identified and held accountable for their crimes. ## **'No place in our world'** Chemical weapons " have no place in our world" and their use anywhere, by anyone, for any reason is unacceptable, he said, underlining the importance of the Chemical Weapons Convention. Entering into force in 1997, it **aims to eliminate an entire category of weapons of mass destruction** by prohibiting the development, production, acquisition, stockpiling, retention, transfer or use of chemical weapons, by its 193 States parties. In turn, signatories must take the necessary steps to enforce that prohibition and **ensure the safe destruction of existing stockpiles**. Around 98 per cent of the global population lives under the Convention's protection, and **99 per cent of declared stockpiles have been verifiably destroyed** , said the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), the Convention's implementing body. ![The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons \(OPCW\) inspectorate division maintains readiness to conduct challenge inspections, investigations of alleged use, and to provide technical assistance in the event of a chemical incident.](https://global.unitednations.entermediadb.net/assets/mediadb/services/module/asset/downloads/preset/Libraries/Production%20Library/29-04-2022-OPCW- inspectorate.jpg/image1170x530cropped.jpg) OPCW The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) inspectorate division maintains readiness to conduct challenge inspections, investigations of alleged use, and to provide technical assistance in the event of a chemical incident. ## **'Milestone of disarmament'** "This milestone of disarmament was the **result of the world standing as one** and speaking as one to express humanity's horror at the use of chemical weapons," he said. "Since then, the Convention has helped create a safer world for all of us." "Let's revive the spirit that led to the Convention's creation three decades ago," he said, urging States to renew and strengthen their commitment to the Chemical Weapons Convention. "Let's rally the world behind our goal of a safer, more secure world for all: a world without chemical weapons." Learn how OPCW oversees the global endeavour to eliminate chemical weapons here. #shorts – OPCW emergency response to a chemical weapons attack or threat

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

1
Stunning HiRISE image reveals sand dunes trapped inside mysterious crater on Mars

Stunning HiRISE image reveals sand dunes trapped inside mysterious crater on...

 Global
2
Outgoing 3 top Puma India executives set up Agilitas Sports, raise Rs 430 crore

Outgoing 3 top Puma India executives set up Agilitas Sports, raise Rs 430 cr...

 Global
3
OnePlus 11R OxygenOS 13.1.0.540 update brings new features

OnePlus 11R OxygenOS 13.1.0.540 update brings new features

 India
4
Astronomers scrutinise densely packed star cluster to search for hidden monster

Astronomers scrutinise densely packed star cluster to search for hidden mons...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top FinTech Disruptions: Shaping the Future of Finance

The Future is Now: How Humans and AI are Collaborating to Change the World

The Internet of Things: Unlocking the Potential of a Connected World

The Amazon Forest: A Journey Through the Lungs of the Earth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023