Mumbai: Prohibitory orders in effect till June 11 to maintain peace; assembly of five or more persons, processions banned; several gatherings exempted

The Mumbai police on Monday issued prohibitory orders till June 11 restricting the movement and unlawful assembly of five or more persons in order to prevent breach of peace, disturbance to public tranquillity and danger to human lives and loss of property in the metropolis, an official said.

Assembly of five or more persons, processions, use of loudspeakers and amplification instruments, musical bands and bursting of firecrackers have been restricted, though marriage ceremonies, funeral assemblies, statutory meeting of companies, clubs, co-operative societies etc are exempted, as per the order.

Assemblies in or around cinema houses, theatres or any place of public amusement for the purpose of watching films, dramas or performances, around schools and colleges are also exempted along with assemblies in or around courts of law and offices of the government and local bodies in discharge of government and semi government functions, it said.

Assemblies in factories, shops and establishments for normal trade are exempted as also those permitted by the zonal deputy commissioner of police and supervisory officers, the order stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)