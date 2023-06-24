Crown Group Defence Participates in Paris Air Show – Offers Partnership Opportunities to Foreign OEMs to Set up their MRO Base in India

New Delhi (India), June 24: Crown Group Defence, India's leading defence MRO major supporting the "Atmanirbhar Bharat" initiative is participating in one of the world's largest Air Show - The Paris Air Show to strengthen its relationship with their existing OEMs, identify new OEM partnership opportunities under 'Make in India', & showcase it's might as the Preferred Partner of Choice for Global OEMs for setting up MRO base in India leveraging Crown Group's Defence capabilities and facilities.

Rear Adm Devender Sudan (Retd), Head of Aerospace, Crown Group Defence speaking on the side-lines of Paris Air Show said "Paris Air Show is a great platform for us to showcase our capability in indigenously developed technology innovations, maintenance, modernisation, repair and servicing capabilities to our OEM partners. Crown Group delegates had multiple OEM meetings during the Air Show to see how we can collaborate and generate business opportunities under 'Make in India'.

"There is a lot of excitement among the OEMs for Indian market that has been growing at a rapid pace. Case in example is the recent landmark order for 500 Airbus aircraft from Indigo announced on the opening day of the Paris Air show. We had a productive & successful visit to Paris Air show as we expect business opportunities to get generated out of our meetings Adm Sudan further added.

Crown Group delegates also visited the headquarter and facilities of their OEM partner Spherea in Toulouse, France. Spherea is a leading French electronic system manufacturing and testing group that works with all the majors in French Aviation Industry. Crown Group recently partnered with Spherea to establish Electronic Repair Centre in India and for joint development & deployment of maintenance test solutions for the Indian Defence sector.

Crown Group's Aerospace division companies, 'Aviatech Enterprises Private limited' (AEPL) and 'Zealtek Enterprises Private Limited' (ZEPL) have technical collaborations with major OEMs that enable them to provide quality technical services to the aviation sector of the Indian armed forces viz. the Indian Navy and the Indian Airforce. These companies assist the Armed Forces to maintain their aircraft and onboard equipment operational catering to equipment supplied by varied OEMs worldwide.

Talking about their facilities that will interest the Global OEMs, Adm Devender Sudan shared "Crown Group has set up state of the art facilities managed by a core team of trained professionals, both from the military and industry catering to Defence Aerospace MRO and Avionics repairs, including an NABL accredited calibration laboratory in Goa along with six world-class facilities & workshops pan India for taking on specialised MRO & manufacturing activities based on customer requirements." "We are open to partnerships with global OEMs through a range of cooperation models such as joint ventures, joint manufacturing, technology licensing, contract manufacturing, and know-how transfer arrangement etc," said Vice Adm Paras Nath (Retd) AVSM, VSM, Group President, Crown Group Defence.

With the release of fourth lists of defence items to be banned for import (positive indigenisation list) govt's objectives of self-reliance in the defence sector, and promoting exports of military equipment, the defence minister Rajnath Singh has made it clear that India's self-reliance in the defence sector does not mean working in isolation from the rest of the world. It means working in our own country with their (foreign firms) active participation and support. This has opened up a huge opportunity for international OEMs to come & set up their base in India.

"Global OEMs looking for organised players to help them maintain and service their equipment and provide quality service to their customers in India find it easy to partner with us because of our world-class facilities & capabilities along with ongoing robust partnerships with some of the major international OEMs for MRO of Indian naval marine and aviation assets. Crown Group is one of the very few companies to have ex-servicemen from Army, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard, right from the top level to mid and ground level, who bring their years of valuable experience to Crown Group Defence." Said Group President Adm Paras Nath (Retd).

