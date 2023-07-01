Left Menu

Will stage mega Bihu performance in national capital: Himanta

Buoyed by the successful mega Bihu performance that entered the record books earlier this year, the Assam government is contemplating a recital of the dance form on an even larger scale in the national capital, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

PTI | Dibrugarh | Updated: 01-07-2023 18:58 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 18:58 IST
Will stage mega Bihu performance in national capital: Himanta
  • Country:
  • India

Buoyed by the successful mega Bihu performance that entered the record books earlier this year, the Assam government is contemplating a recital of the dance form on an even larger scale in the national capital, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday. He also hoped that Bihu will soon be a popular dance form in the country owing to the steps being taken by the state government for its promotion. Sarma was speaking at a function to honour participants from Dibrugarh district in the mega Bihu performance with citation and cash incentive. Such programmes were held across the state over two days since Friday and attended by different ministers, recognising the participation of over 11,000 dancers and drummers at the Bihu performance at Sarusajai sports complex in Guwahati on April 13. The Bihu recital made two Guinness World Records – the largest Bihu dance performance in a single venue, and the largest 'dhol' (traditional percussion instruction) recital in a single venue. Speaking at the programme here, Sarma said the mega performance which got featured in national and international media was a recognition to Bihu and the performers who took the folk dance to a greater height. Through the event, the culture, costume, and competence of the people of Assam were promoted to the global level, he said. Sarma expressed hope that with the promotion of Bihu on the global stage, it will become popular across the country and the master trainers will get the opportunity to teach Bihu to people of other regions. He also said that government will stage Bihu in New Delhi featuring around 25,000 'Bihua' and 'Bihuwati' (drummers and dancers), though he did not specify any date.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for future pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
2
Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; industry crosses record 20 lakh units in H1 2023

Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; indus...

 Global
3
48 killed in Kenya road crash

48 killed in Kenya road crash

 Kenya
4
Nokia and Apple strike new patent license deal covering 5G and other technologies

Nokia and Apple strike new patent license deal covering 5G and other technol...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023