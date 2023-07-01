Left Menu

Medical students protest in Himachal's Hamirpur against conduct of National Exit Test at 'short notice'

Several students of Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College in Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh staged a protest on Saturday against the decision to hold the National Exit Test NExT at such a short notice.The National Medical Commission has announced that the test for the 2019 batch of final-year MBBS students will be held next year in two phases -- NExT Step 1 and NExt Step 2.

PTI | Hamirpur | Updated: 01-07-2023 19:03 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 19:03 IST
Medical students protest in Himachal's Hamirpur against conduct of National Exit Test at 'short notice'
  • Country:
  • India

Several students of Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College in Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh staged a protest on Saturday against the decision to hold the National Exit Test (NExT) at ''such a short notice''.

The National Medical Commission has announced that the test for the 2019 batch of final-year MBBS students will be held next year in two phases -- NExT Step 1 and NExt Step 2. These will be tentatively held in May and November.

In a statement issued here, a spokesman of the agitating students said that competing for a national-level examination that too at such a short notice while maintaining college attendance and taking classes ''is unjust and we all stand together against the decision''.

They protesting students of the 2019 batch said it was ''a gross violation'' of Section 49 of the National Medical Commission (NMC) Act, 2019.

According to Section 49, ''any student who was studying for a degree, diploma or certificate in any medical institution immediately before the commencement of this Act shall continue to study and complete his course for such degree, diploma or certificate.'' ''The institution shall continue to provide instructions and examinations for such students in accordance with the syllabus and studies as existed before such commencement and such student shall be deemed to have completed his course of study under this Act and shall be awarded degree, diploma or certificate under this Act,'' it stated.

The students said their protest was part of a nationwide agitation being held between July 1 and 7. They said another protest will be organised in Hamirpur on July 3.

According to the NMC Act, the National Exit Test will serve as a common qualifying final-year MBBS exam, a licentiate exam to practise modern medicine and for merit-based admission to postgraduate courses and a screening exam for foreign medical graduates who want to practise in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for future pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
2
Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; industry crosses record 20 lakh units in H1 2023

Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; indus...

 Global
3
48 killed in Kenya road crash

48 killed in Kenya road crash

 Kenya
4
Nokia and Apple strike new patent license deal covering 5G and other technologies

Nokia and Apple strike new patent license deal covering 5G and other technol...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023