Left Menu

147 candidates qualify Indian Forest Service examination: UPSC

011-23385271, 011-23098543 and 011-23381125, it said.The result will also be available on the commissions website -- www.upsc.gov.in. Marks of the candidates will be made available on the commissions website soon, the statement added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2023 19:11 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 19:11 IST
147 candidates qualify Indian Forest Service examination: UPSC
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 147 candidates have been declared successful in Indian Forest Service examination 2022, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) said on Saturday.

Of them, 39 are from General category, 21 from Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), 54 from Other Backward Classes (OBC), 22 Scheduled Castes (SC) and 11 Scheduled Tribes (ST), it said.

The recruitment test was done to fill 150 posts of Indian Forest Service.

Based on the result of the written part of the Indian Forest Service examination, 2022 held by the UPSC from November 20 to 27 in 2022, and the interviews for personality test held in June this year, 147 candidates have been recommended for appointment to the posts in Indian Forest Service, the commission said in a statement.

The commission has a facilitation counter near the examination hall building on its premises and candidates may obtain any information/clarification regarding their examination/recruitments on working days between 10 AM and 5 PM in person or over telephone nos. 011-23385271, 011-23098543 and 011-23381125, it said.

The result will also be available on the commission's website -- www.upsc.gov.in. ''Marks of the candidates will be made available on the commission's website soon,'' the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for future pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
2
Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; industry crosses record 20 lakh units in H1 2023

Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; indus...

 Global
3
48 killed in Kenya road crash

48 killed in Kenya road crash

 Kenya
4
Nokia and Apple strike new patent license deal covering 5G and other technologies

Nokia and Apple strike new patent license deal covering 5G and other technol...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023