Punjab: Gurdaspur administration 'Super-30 batch' initiative to train youth for joining security forces

PTI | Gurdaspur | Updated: 01-07-2023 19:34 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 19:34 IST
Punjab's Gurdaspur district administration will start a 'Super-30 batch' to provide free of cost training to youngsters for written and physical tests for joining security forces such as the police, the CRPF and the army.

The district administration will aim at including youngsters from poor families and those hailing from border villages in the training programme, Gurdaspur Deputy Commissioner (DC) Himanshu Agrawal said. Villages along the border with Pakistan are referred to as border villages. They will be given training at no cost for three to four months for joining the police, the Border Security Force (BSF), the army and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), he told PTI.

The administration will adopt 30 youngsters for the training programme before the tests are held, the DC said, adding that thereafter, the next batch of 30 students will be trained.

He said the 'Super-30 batch' initiative will be started this month.

For training them, a faculty of teachers, including army, BSF and police officials, will be formed by the district administration.

Youngsters from the border district aspire to join the security forces but they miss out because of lack of information or proper preparation, Agrawal said.

The DC said he has asked the district education officer and principals of local colleges to inform present students and those who have passed out about the 'Super-30 batch' programme.

He said with this effort, more youngsters from Gurdaspur will join the security forces and serve the country.

