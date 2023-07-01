Left Menu

IIT-Kharagpur inks agreement with AIIMS-Kalyani for collaboration in education, research

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-07-2023 21:32 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 21:32 IST
IIT-Kharagpur on Saturday signed an agreement with AIIMS-Kalyani for collaboration in education, research and medical services, a statement said.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in the presence of AIIMS-Kalyani Executive Director Dr Ramji Singh and IIT-Kharagpur Director VK Tewari, it said.

''On National Doctors' Day, IIT-Kharagpur joined hands with AIIMS-Kalyani on the lines of establishing a research-driven medical college, Dr BC Roy Multi-Speciality Medical Research Centre (BCRMMRC) and a hospital, Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Superspecialty Hospital (SPMSH) within its campus at Kharagpur,'' Tewari said.

He said that while the hospital started its outpatient services in the first phase, the in-patient services with critical care will follow.

The primary objective of this collaboration is to promote collective and collative teaching and research collaboration involving faculty members and students to ensure teaching and research of the highest standard, the statement said.

''AIIMS-Kalyani was conceived with the noble objective of bridging regional disparities in tertiary healthcare and fostering excellence in medical education promoting ground-breaking research,'' said Singh.

Tewari said the medical college in Kharagpur will be equipped with state-of-the-art teaching and research facilities.

''The primary objective of this endeavour is to run undergraduate and post-graduate medical programmes, and to nurture world-class translational medical research in a multi-disciplinary environment in collaboration with allied academic partners like AIIMS-Kalyani,'' he said.

Micro-specialisation and micro-credit courses may be designed for the undergraduate and postgraduate students of the two institutions on a collaborative basis with a vision of apprising them about recent developments in advanced topics relevant to their respective domains of study, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

