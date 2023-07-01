Left Menu

Union minister bats for NEP, says it will give big push to quality education

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav on Saturday said the New Education Policy NEP will give a big push to quality and value-based education in the country. Rising cases of suicides in coaching institutions like those in Kota has been a major concern, he said at the inauguration of a new building complex for Yogoda Satsanga School here.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 01-07-2023 21:59 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 21:59 IST
Union minister bats for NEP, says it will give big push to quality education
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav on Saturday said the New Education Policy (NEP) will give a big push to quality and value-based education in the country. The minister for environment, forests and climate change said education should not only be for cracking competitive examinations, but also for developing philosophical values, rational thinking and spiritual capabilities among students. "Rising cases of suicides in coaching institutions like those in Kota has been a major concern," he said at the inauguration of a new building complex for Yogoda Satsanga School here. Coaching institutes should not become suicide factories, but help prepare students to face future challenges, Yadav said. "We have developed the NEP the way Paramahansa Yogadananda Maharaj had conceptualised. The policy focuses on development of Indian indigenous languages besides emphasising on practicality," he said. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who was also invited for the event, did turn up citing health reasons, an office-bearer of the ashram said. Yogoda Satsanga School and the auditorium-cum-multipurpose hall were built in Ranchi's Dhurwa with a Rs 8-crore grant from the Centre. The school aims to provide quality education to students from economically weaker sections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for future pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
2
Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; industry crosses record 20 lakh units in H1 2023

Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; indus...

 Global
3
48 killed in Kenya road crash

48 killed in Kenya road crash

 Kenya
4
Nokia and Apple strike new patent license deal covering 5G and other technologies

Nokia and Apple strike new patent license deal covering 5G and other technol...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023