Punjab delegation visits Kerala to learn about use of tech to plug excise revenue leakage

A Punjab government delegation led by Finance and Excise Minister Harpal Singh Cheema visited Kerala to learn about technological interventions in plugging revenue leakage and raising excise revenue.

The delegation also comprised Financial Commissioner, Taxation, Vikas Partap, and Excise Commissioner Varun Roojam.

Their visit to Kerala also included learning about the supply chain management ERP software and point of sale system being used by the Kerala Excise department, said an official release.

''The purpose of the visit was to learn about the technological interventions which are important from the point of view of plugging revenue leakages and enhancing the excise revenue,'' Cheema said.

He said the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software will provide the Punjab Excise Department an integrated and real-time view of its core processes. These would be easily accessible through one centralised system, the minister said. Cheema said this software will help in enhancing transparency in governance.

During this visit, officials of the Kerala government also gave a detailed presentation regarding the technological solutions they have been using in their excise department. Cheema also held a meeting with the Kerala Excise Minister M B Rajesh.

He apprised his Kerala counterpart that the Punjab Government is very keen to adopt the software-based technological solutions to streamline the process of excise revenue collection and plug leakages within the system to check revenue loss.

