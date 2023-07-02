Dhankhar to visit Assam on Tuesday
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will be on a day-long visit to Assam on Tuesday, an official release said. He will visit the Indian Institute of Technology IIT-Guwahati during the trip, it said.The Vice-President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar will visit Assam on July 4, 2023 where he will be the Chief Guest at the 25th Convocation of the Indian Institute of Technology IIT Guwahati, the release said.He will also interact with students of the institute.
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will be on a day-long visit to Assam on Tuesday, an official release said. He will visit the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Guwahati during the trip, it said.
''The Vice-President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar will visit Assam on July 4, 2023 where he will be the Chief Guest at the 25th Convocation of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati,'' the release said.
He will also interact with students of the institute. Dhankhar will first visit the Kamakhya Temple after arrival and offer prayers, it added.
