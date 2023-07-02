Germany's Scholz watching France unrest with concern

Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday that Germany was watching the unrest in France "with concern". French President Emmanuel Macron postponed a state visit to Germany that was set to begin Sunday because of turmoil on French streets in the wake of the police shooting of a teenager of North African descent.

Scholz, in an interview with Germany's ARD television, said that, while watching with concern, he was confident that Macron would successfully calm the situation. "I don't expect that France will become unstable, even if the images of course are very distressing," he said.

