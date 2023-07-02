Left Menu

Amalgamation of two flats under FCFS housing scheme allowed: DDA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2023 20:50 IST | Created: 02-07-2023 20:20 IST
Amalgamation of two flats under FCFS housing scheme allowed: DDA
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Amalgamation of two adjacent flats offered under the recently launched new scheme of the DDA has been allowed, officials said on Sunday.

The DDA on Friday launched on a first-come, first-serve (FCFS) basis a housing scheme that will include 5,500 flats across all categories at various locations in Delhi.

The scheme is receiving ''good response'' from the general public and around 4,000 registrations have been made so far, officials said.

The DDA has allowed the amalgamation of two flats offered under the ongoing scheme, to give applicants flexibility to increase the size of their flats, a senior official said.

If an applicant happens to buy two adjacent flats on offer in this scheme of FCFS phase-IV, he or she shall have the liberty of amalgamating the two units, by ''opening a common door through a common wall between them, subject to necessary structural approvals'', the DDA said in a statement.

This applies to all localities and all types of flats, it said.

If one applicant happens to buy an adjacent flat to a flat that he already owns from an earlier scheme, principles of amalgamation will also be applicable, the DDA said.

Under the scheme, 1-BHK flats are being offered in Narela, Siraspur, Rohini, and Loknayak Puram; 2-BHK flats in Narela and Dwarka; and 3-BHK flats in Jasola.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for future pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
2
Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; industry crosses record 20 lakh units in H1 2023

Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; indus...

 Global
3
Researchers reveal how non-invasive approach predicts retinopathy of prematurity

Researchers reveal how non-invasive approach predicts retinopathy of prematu...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; Exclusive-Gambia families sue Indian drugmaker after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023