Left Menu

Tawang district hospital gets Kayakalp award in Arunachal

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 02-07-2023 20:50 IST | Created: 02-07-2023 20:21 IST
Tawang district hospital gets Kayakalp award in Arunachal
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The Khando Drowa Sangmo Hospital in Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh was selected as the best Kayakalp district hospital in the state, while the Community Health Center (CHC) at Ruksin in East Siang district has won the best CHC award, the health department said on Sunday.

The Kayakalp Award was instituted by the central government to promote cleanliness, hygiene and infection control practices in public healthcare facilities.

As many as 12 best primary health centres from various districts were also awarded certificates.

The Kayakalp Award carries cash prizes of Rs 50 lakh for the best district hospital, Rs 15 lakh for the best CHC and Rs 2 lakh for the best PHC.

The state-level award ceremony was organised by the National Health Mission (NHM) here on Sunday.

The programme was attended by Health and Family Welfare Minister Alo Libang and other dignitaries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for future pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
2
Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; industry crosses record 20 lakh units in H1 2023

Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; indus...

 Global
3
Researchers reveal how non-invasive approach predicts retinopathy of prematurity

Researchers reveal how non-invasive approach predicts retinopathy of prematu...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; Exclusive-Gambia families sue Indian drugmaker after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023