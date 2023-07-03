STATBOX-Switzerland at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023

Statbox on Switzerland at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: FIFA ranking: 20 (as of June 9)

Nickname: La Nati Coach: Inka Grings

Odds: 250/1 (William Hill) How they qualified:

Switzerland won eight of their 10 matches in their UEFA qualifying campaign, losing only to Group G leaders Italy. Switzerland, captained by Lia Walti, secured a 2-1 victory over Wales in the decisive playoff and sealed a spot for the showpiece event.

Previous tournaments: Switzerland's participation at the Women's World Cup has been limited, with only one previous qualification in 2015, where the team made it to the last 16.

Prospects: Switzerland will open their Group A campaign against the Philippines before taking on Norway and co-hosts New Zealand.

Switzerland may fancy their chances as they are the second-highest-ranked side in the group, only behind 12th-placed Norway. The Philippines and New Zealand are both outside the top 20.

