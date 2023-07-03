Andhra Pradesh CM urges US-based Telugu NRIs to extend financial support, expertise to state

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has urged Telugu Non-Resident Indians based in the United States of America to support the development of Andhra Pradesh by extending financial support and expertise to the state.

In a special video message to the North American Telugu Association's (NATA) convention in Dallas, held between June 30 and July 2, the chief minister urged Telugu expats to contribute to the growth of their home state, a government press release said on Monday. “The state is witnessing revolutionary changes in the fields of education, medical and health, agriculture and housing for the good of our future generations, besides transparent implementation of welfare programmes. To take forward these changes, AP needs your support,” Reddy told the participants of the NATA convention.

Showcasing the reforms he has undertaken in various fields, Reddy explained to them his ''revolutionary'' education schemes such as 'Amma Vodi', 'Goru Muddha', 'Vidya Kanuka' and 'Vasathi Deevena', which provide aid in either cash or kind to students or their families. He also spoke about how the YSRCP-led state government strongly believes in education as a tool to bring progress in society.

He said these changes were aimed at enabling students from the state to reach sky-high positions and turn them into global citizens. Further, he listed the progress made through the 'Nadu Nedu' programme to transform school infrastructure, provide bilingual text books, and offer digital teaching and TOEFL training, among others. Speaking about governance, Reddy highlighted the 600-plus civic services offered by village secretariats to people across the state, among other administrative initiatives. Conveying to the audience the pride that people in the state feel about the success of NRIs who were born on Telugu soil and went on to work in top positions in the US, the CM said that besides their financial support he also needed the NRIs' wealth of expertise for the state to achieve all-round development.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)