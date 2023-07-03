Left Menu

Teen goes missing, family alleges school teacher of kidnapping, religious conversion

A 17-year-old girl and her female school teacher have been reported missing in Rajasthan's Bikaner district.

The minor's family members have alleged that she was kidnapped by the teacher in a bid to convert her from Hinduism to Islam.

Dungargarh SHO Ashok Bishnoi said, ''The girl, a Class 12 student, left her home to attend school on June 30 but she neither reached the school nor did she return home. When her family members enquired, they came to know that her teacher Nida Bahleem was also missing." Bahleem taught at the private school the girl attended.

An FIR was registered at the Dungargarh police station on Saturday and the matter is being probed from all angles, Bishnoi said.

Although the teenager's family members have alleged that she was abducted for religious conversion, the matter will become clear once the duo is traced, the SHO said. "Several teams have been deployed to trace the student and her teacher," he added.

