Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Monday pitched for the upliftment of the Matang community and said its youth must be given education opportunities.After visiting Pritisangam in Karad to pay tribute at the memorial of Maharashtras first chief Yashwantrao Chavan, the NCP supremo attended a congregation of the Matang community here.The lack of education is affecting the economic conditions of the community.

PTI | Satara | Updated: 03-07-2023 22:35 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 22:33 IST
Maha: Sharad Pawar bats for education, welfare schemes to improve plight of Matang community
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Monday pitched for the upliftment of the Matang community and said its youth must be given education opportunities.

After visiting Pritisangam in Karad to pay tribute at the memorial of Maharashtra's first chief Yashwantrao Chavan, the NCP supremo attended a congregation of the Matang community here.

''The lack of education is affecting the economic conditions of the community. The community's youth need to be uplifted, For this, additional schemes need to be implemented,'' Pawar said.

''The number of Matang community members who are landless and work as daily wagers is high. More attention needs to be given to such sections and it must be ensured that education levels are improved,'' Pawar said.

His attended the event on a day when the split in his party came to the fore with factions led by him and the one under Ajit Pawar, who joined the Eknath Shinde government on Sunday, laying claim to be the real NCP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

