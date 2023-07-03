Left Menu

Yoga, heath camps to be key highlight of Delhi govt's new recreation centres for elderly

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2023 22:35 IST
Yoga, heath camps to be key highlight of Delhi govt's new recreation centres for elderly
Representative image
The Delhi government Monday said it plans to set up more recreation centres across the city, with a special focus on improving the well-being and quality of life for senior citizens.

Chairing a review meeting to improve the amenities available for the city's elderly, Social Welfare Minister Raaj Kumar Anand directed officials to evaluate the existing recreation centres and explore opportunities to build more such facilities, a statement said.

The upcoming recreation centres will prioritise the health and well-being of senior citizens, offering facilities for indoor games and yoga, the statement said. These centres will also serve as designated meeting places, fostering social connections among the elderly, the government added. Free health check-up camps will be organised at the new centres, enabling senior citizens to monitor their vital parameters such as blood pressure, blood sugar level and weight, the statement said.

Anand said such centres were important to address the loneliness and boredom that many senior citizens persons face in today's evolving social landscape.

