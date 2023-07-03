Kerala's ruling LDF 'tactically' supports banned PFI, alleges Prakash Javadekar

BJP leader Prakash Javadekar on Monday alleged ''hypocrisy'' in the procession organised by SFI to commemorate the death anniversary of its leader Abhimanyu, who was allegedly killed by members of a banned Islamist outfit at a government college here five years ago. The Students Federation of India (SFI) is the student wing of the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala.

In a tweet, Javadekar, who is also the BJP's Kerala in-charge, alleged that the CPI (M)-led LDF government ''tactically'' supported the outlawed Popular Front of India (PFI). ''Saw hypocrisy of CPM & SFI in Cochin today. SFI took out a procession to commemorate death of their comrade Abhimanyu, who was killed by PFI. LDF govt. tacitly supports PFI. SFI should have condemned Pinarayi for patronising PFI & congratulated Modi for banning PFI, a terror organisation,'' Javadekar said.

He also posted a photo of the procession organised by SFI in Kochi to commemorate the ''martyrdom'' of Abhimanyu.

Abhimanyu, 20, from Vattavada in Idukki and an SFI Idukki district committee member, was stabbed to death on July 2, 2018 after a dispute over graffiti with members of the Campus Front, the students wing of the PFI, at the Maharajas College, Ernakulam.

Neither the SFI nor the CPI(M) have reacted to the BJP leader's allegation.

