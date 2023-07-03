Left Menu

Kerala's ruling LDF 'tactically' supports banned PFI, alleges Prakash Javadekar

BJP leader Prakash Javadekar on Monday alleged hypocrisy in the procession organised by SFI to commemorate the death anniversary of its leader Abhimanyu, who was allegedly killed by members of a banned Islamist outfit at a government college here five years ago.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 03-07-2023 22:49 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 22:47 IST
Kerala's ruling LDF 'tactically' supports banned PFI, alleges Prakash Javadekar
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@PrakashJavdekar)
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Prakash Javadekar on Monday alleged ''hypocrisy'' in the procession organised by SFI to commemorate the death anniversary of its leader Abhimanyu, who was allegedly killed by members of a banned Islamist outfit at a government college here five years ago. The Students Federation of India (SFI) is the student wing of the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala.

In a tweet, Javadekar, who is also the BJP's Kerala in-charge, alleged that the CPI (M)-led LDF government ''tactically'' supported the outlawed Popular Front of India (PFI). ''Saw hypocrisy of CPM & SFI in Cochin today. SFI took out a procession to commemorate death of their comrade Abhimanyu, who was killed by PFI. LDF govt. tacitly supports PFI. SFI should have condemned Pinarayi for patronising PFI & congratulated Modi for banning PFI, a terror organisation,'' Javadekar said.

He also posted a photo of the procession organised by SFI in Kochi to commemorate the ''martyrdom'' of Abhimanyu.

Abhimanyu, 20, from Vattavada in Idukki and an SFI Idukki district committee member, was stabbed to death on July 2, 2018 after a dispute over graffiti with members of the Campus Front, the students wing of the PFI, at the Maharajas College, Ernakulam.

Neither the SFI nor the CPI(M) have reacted to the BJP leader's allegation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pak police arrest senior TTP commander in Punjab province

Pak police arrest senior TTP commander in Punjab province

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; Exclusive-Gambia families sue Indian drugmaker after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockies; Tennis-Medvedev says all-conquering Djokovic is the 'greatest' and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockie...

 Global
4
Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023