President Droupadi Murmu explains importance of education to PVTG members
President Droupadi Murmu on Monday explained the importance of education to the members of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) especially women.
During an interaction with PVTG members at Raj Bhavan here specifically from Jenu Kuruba and Koraga communities, Murmu also asked them to take advantage of various government initiatives.
''The President emphasised the paramount importance of education for the PVTG community, particularly for women. She encouraged them to take advantage of various initiatives, including the Tribal Women Empowerment Scheme,'' a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan said.
Murmu expressed her pleasure in meeting the first woman from this community in Karnataka to achieve a doctoral degree.
The President, who is the first person belonging to a tribal community to be the country's head of state, envisioned a future where everyone would have access to higher education and actively contribute to society.
Stressing the significance of education, the President implored PVTG members to prioritise this fundamental right, the statement read.
Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Minister B Nagendra, Principal Secretary Manivanan, and other dignitaries were also present.
