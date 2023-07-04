DIARY-Top Economic Events to Aug. 22

For other diaries, please see:

Top Economic Events Emerging Markets Economic Events

Government Debt Auctions Political and General News

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington ------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ------------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, JULY 5

** MADRID - Bank of Spain's Governor Pablo Hernández de Cos delivers the closing speech at an event organized by the Foro de la Toja as a tribute to ex- foreign affairs minister Josep Piqué - 1800 GMT. ** MADRID - Spain's Economy Minister Nadia Calviño opens the conference: "Clean Tech for Iberia" - 0700 GMT.

FRANKFURT - Mark Branson, Member of the Supervisory Board of the ECB and President of the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin), speaks at a Bundesbank conference about the role of supervisors as the economy goes climate neutral – 0800 GMT PARIS - ECB policmaker and French central bank head Francois Villeroy de Galhau speaks at a financial conference in Paris – 1100 GMT BERLIN - Federal Minister of Germany for Finance Christian Lindner attends budget 2024 news conference – 1215 GMT NEW YORK CITY - Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams participates in moderated discussion before the 2023 Annual Meeting of the Central Bank Research Association (CEBRA) organized by CEBRA, New York Fed, Columbia SIPA, and the Leibniz Institute for Financial Research SAFE, in New York – 2000 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of June 13-14, 2023 - 1800 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt THURSDAY, JULY 6 ** FRANKFURT - European Central Bank policymaker Joachim Nagel gives speech at the DEKRA Dialog event - 1600 GMT.

NEW YORK CITY - Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Lorrie Logan participates in "Policy Challenges for Central Banks" panel before the 2023 Annual Meeting of the Central Bank Research Association (CEBRA) organized by CEBRA, New York Fed, Columbia SIPA, and the Leibniz Institute for Financial Research SAFE, in New York – 1245 GMT FRIDAY, JULY 7 NEW YORK CITY - Bank of England interest rate-setter Catherine Mann peaks in a panel discussion in New York – 1430 GMT LONDON - Keynote address by Vice-President of the European Central Bank Luis de Guindos at workshop "Examining the inflationary surge affecting economies around the world" organised by King's College in London – 1500 GMT AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France - Christine Lagarde President of the European Central Bank participates in panel "Où sont les femmes?" at 23rd edition of Les Rencontres Economiques d'Aix-en-Provence 2023 in Aix-en-Provence – 1645 GMT SUNDAY, JULY 9 AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey takes part in a panel discussion on central banks at an economics conference in Aix-en-Provence in France – 0730 GMT MONDAY, JULY 10 ** LONDON - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey gives a speech at the City of London's annual Mansion House dinner - 1900 GMT.

WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly participates in fireside chat hosted by the Brookings Institution Hutchins Center on Fiscal and Monetary Policy – 1500 GMT CLEVELAND, Ohio - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks virtually on the economic and policy outlook before the University of California, San Diego 2023 Economics Roundtable Lecture Series: "An Update from the Federal Reserve with Loretta Mester." – 1500 GMT ATLANTA, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic participates in "National and Metro Atlanta Economies" armchair conversation before the Cobb Chamber of Commerce Marquee Monday event - 1600 GMT STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank minutes from the Executive Board's monetary policy discussion will be published - 0730 GMT TUESDAY, JULY 11 ST. LOUIS, Missouri - Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard participates virtually in moderated discussion on the U.S. economy and monetary policy before a National Association of Business Economics webinar – 1300 GMT WEDNESDAY, JULY 12 ** ATLANTA - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic speaks on "Financial and Payments Inclusion" before the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta 2023 Payments Inclusion Forum: "Breaking Barriers" - 1700 GMT CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts - Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari participates in "Banking Solvency and Monetary Policy" panel before the National Bureau of Economic Research Summer Institute: Macro, Money and Financial Frictions." – 1345 GMT CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks on "FedNow" before a session on Instant Payment Systems before the National Bureau of Economic Research Summer Institute: Macro, Money and Financial Frictions," in Cambridge – 2000 GMT WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book - 1800 GMT LONDON - Bank of England publishes Financial Stability Report – 0600 GMT OTTAWA - Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers hold a press conference to discuss the contents of the Report – 1500 GMT. WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Review - 0200 GMT OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement and Monetary Policy Report - 1400 GMT. TUESDAY, JULY 25 PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for July – 1230 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to July 26) WEDNESDAY, JULY 26 OTTAWA - The Bank of Canada releases its monetary policy deliberations held before its July 12 rate decision. - 1730 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve Chairperson Jerome Powell holds a news conference THURSDAY, JULY 27 FRANKFURT - European Central Bank (ECB) president Christine Lagarde speaks to reporters following the Governing Council's monetary policy meeting – 1245 GMT BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1230 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to July 28) TUESDAY, AUGUST 1 TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Jun. 15 and 16 - 2350 GMT THURSDAY, AUGUST 3 LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1100 GMT LONDON - Bank of England to publish Monetary Policy Report - 1100 GMT SUNDAY, AUGUST 6 TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its July 27-28 policy meeting - 2350 GMT WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 16 WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Statement - 0200 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of July 25-26, 2023 - 1800 GMT THURSDAY, AUGUST 17 OSLO - Norway Central Bank announces interest rate decision - 0800 GMT FRIDAY, AUGUST 18 HAMAR, Norway - Norges Bank Deputy Governor Oystein Borsum and the executive director for monetary policy of Norway's central bank, Ole Christian Bech-Moen, will give lectures for the bank's regional network in Region Inland. – 0700 GMT TUESDAY, AUGUST 22 PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for August – 1230 GMT ---------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The inclusion of items in this diary does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For technical issues, please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)