Medical college student arrested for running NEET exam racket, says Delhi Police

A student of a medical college here has been arrested for allegedly being involved in rigging the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test NEET, police said on Tuesday.The arrest came around a month after Sanju Yadav, another student of the same college, was held for impersonating a NEET candidate, they said.Yadav was nabbed in May after his biometrics did not match that of the original candidate, raising suspicion.

A student of a medical college here has been arrested for allegedly being involved in rigging the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), police said on Tuesday.

The arrest came around a month after Sanju Yadav, another student of the same college, was held for impersonating a NEET candidate, they said.

Yadav was nabbed in May after his biometrics did not match that of the original candidate, raising suspicion. Even his ID card and official documents, including his Aadhaar card, were found to be forged, a police official said.

During questioning, Yadav revealed that Naresh Bishnoi, a second-year student at the college, coaxed him to appear in the medical entrance exam impersonating a candidate in exchange for a huge sum of money, the official said.

According to the police, Bishnoi allegedly took around Rs 6 lakh per candidate. He has been arrested, the police said.

Further investigation in the case is underway and more arrests are likely, they added.

