University of Melbourne named 14th varsity in the world

Today, the University of Melbourne has climbed from 33 to 14 in the latest Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings.

The University's improved ranking is due to numerous factors including its strength in the existing Academic Reputation category, with many faculty members being global experts in their field.

University of Melbourne Vice-Chancellor Duncan Maskell said he was delighted to see the University recognised for its strengths in the QS World University Rankings.

''We believe the university experience shapes our students for life,'' Professor Maskell said. ''The Melbourne Curriculum enables our students to develop deep disciplinary knowledge and understanding while also encouraging their curiosity, creativity, and sense of inquiry.'' The Australian University has established many long-term partnerships with esteemed Indian varsities, in an endeavour to provide multiple pathways for Indian students to obtain a University of Melbourne experience. This includes the recently announced Bachelor of Science dual degree which is currently being offered through the University of Madras, Savitribai Phule Pune University, Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management (Hyderabad) and Shoolini University.

New QS categories were also introduced for 2023: Employment Outcomes, Sustainability and International Research Network, all of which saw the University do exceptionally well.

''These new categories represent things that are important to students when they make decisions about where to study, so I'm very pleased that QS has rated the University of Melbourne so highly,'' Professor Maskell said. Currently, the University of Melbourne ranks 8th for graduate employability in the world, according to both the QS and Times Higher Education world rankings for graduate employability.

When the QS subject rankings were released in March, the University of Melbourne demonstrated global competitiveness appearing in the top 20 universities for: Anatomy and Physiology, Development Studies, Education, Geography, Law, Marketing, Nursing, Psychology, and Sports related subjects.

Professor Maskell praised all Australian universities who performed well in the latest QS Rankings.

''The QS Rankings have reaffirmed that Australian universities are among the very best in the world,'' Professor Maskell said. ''It is an unprecedented level of recognition that underlines the significant contribution that universities make to Australia's global reputation.'' The University of Melbourne is the highest ranked Australian university across the three major global rankings – QS (14), Times Higher Education (34) and the Academic Ranking of World Universities (32).

