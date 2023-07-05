Commonwealth Hub for Business of Government established at MDI

The Commonwealth Hub for the Business of Government has been set up at Management Development Institute (MDI) to support Commonwealth governments to do their business better, faster, and cheaper.

An MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) to establish the hub was signed by Daniel Chenok, Executive Director of IBM Center for the Business of Government based in Washington, DC and MDI, represented by its Director, Sangeeta Bharadwaj, a statement by the institute said.

''This hub represents a partnership between the Commonwealth Secretariat, IBM Center for the Business of Government and MDI,'' it said.

The agreement between IBM Center and MDI was signed on July 1, 2023, on the conclusion of a major two-day international conference on innovations in public performance management. Organised by MDI in Delhi, the conference was attended by more than 150 national and international experts from academia and government.

''The mission of hub is to support Commonwealth governments to do their business better, faster, and cheaper for excellence in service delivery and timely achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),'' the statement said.

The hub activities will span research, publications, training, and knowledge management and knowledge sharing through a Commonwealth-wide community of practice.

''The intent will be to spark creativity in addressing critical public sector challenges and crafting new ways of improving government by identifying international trends, ideas, and best practices in public management that would assist governments in responding more effectively to their mission and management priorities.

''And to create and nurture a vibrant community of practice consisting of professionals interested in the aspects of the business of their respective governments,'' it said.

Chenok explained how ideas are generated and converted into products for the government to use.

He referred to how the newly elected member of Parliament in the US are expected to read the book 'Getting It Done' produced by IBM.

Prajapati Trivedi, Distinguished Professor and Special Envoy for Commonwealth Secretary-General, said the Commonwealth Hub for the Business of Government ''will combine the strengths of the three partners to create a unique institution to serve not only 56 countries of the Commonwealth but all members of the United Nations.'' He stressed the need for the hub to focus on ''helping governments with practical toolkits that work.'' Bhardwaj suggested that ''for businesses to work efficiently, they need an efficient and capable partner.'' She emphasised that ''good principles of management are transcendental.'' Rajnish Kumar, chairman of Board of Governors of MDI and former chairman of SBI, stated that the ''hub can unleash the capacity to perform in the public system through innovation and transform the lives of millions not only in India but across the globe.'' The MDI hub is committed to making knowledge and its product accessible to all. Several experts expressed their willingness to collaborate and contribute to the hub, the statement said.

The proposed hub envisages creating seamless access to knowledge and expertise across different levels of government worldwide. It will be the operation arm of the School of Public Policy, Dean Avanish Kumar said.

