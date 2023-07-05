Lizol’s #NoMoreHalfTruths Campaign Busts Myths Around Phenyls; Receives Massive Traction on Social Media, Generating 800M+ Views

Delhi, India – Business Wire India For decades, Indian consumers have believed that phenyls are highly effective floor cleaners, however studies indicate that ordinary phenyls kill only 50% of germs on mopping**. A joint study conducted by Lizol, India's leading disinfectant brand, and an independent research agency revealed the presence of numerous bacteria and viruses on household surfaces, which can lead to various diseases and infections. These can be responsible for diseases, such as diarrhoea, and conditions like skin infections, urinary tract infections, acne, eye and bloodstream infections. In response, Lizol launched the #NoMoreHalfTruths social media campaign on May 29, 2023, aimed at debunking the myths surrounding phenyl efficacy and increasing consumer awareness about proper cleaning practices.

The campaign aimed to raise awareness about the limited effectiveness of the commonly used household cleaner, phenyl, in killing germs. It highlighted that ordinary phenyls only eliminate 50% of germs** when used for mopping. Additionally, Lizol received recognition for its product's superior formulation, offering 99.9% germ kill** with just one cap, along with 10 times better cleaning* compared to three caps of phenyl. #NoMoreHalfTruths gained significant traction on social media, accumulating over 800 million views and generating more than 50 million likes, comments, and shares across various platforms.

Mr. Saurabh Jain, Regional Marketing Director, Hygiene, Reckitt- South Asia said, "A recent study revealed that illness-causing germs found in hospitals are also widespread on the floors of Indian households, posing a health risk to families. The #NoMoreHalfTruths campaign aims to educate consumers about these germs in their homes and the inadequacy of ordinary phenyls in eliminating them. The success of this campaign underlines the potential power of digital Indian audiences and our ability to initiate a movement by engaging them. We also want to ensure school kids are protected from the risk of falling ill due to unclean surfaces, thus we have partnered with The Akshaya Patra Foundation, which marks the beginning of a commitment to ensuring overall surface protection with Lizol." As part of the campaign, Lizol collaborated with prominent celebrities like Sameera Reddy, Neha Dhupia, and Gurmeet Choudhary to actively engage and inform consumers about the limited effectiveness of phenyls in cleaning surfaces. The campaign aimed to encourage people to join the movement and expose the misconception that phenyls are highly effective in killing germs, when in reality they only eliminate 50% of germs**. In line with its commitment to protecting families and promoting a germ-free environment, Lizol also partnered with The Akshaya Patra Foundation to provide cleaning products for kitchen and school floors.

Mr. Anant Arora, Chief Communication & Sustainability Officer, The Akshaya Patra Foundation said, ''The Akshaya Patra Foundation strives to empower children with a healthy and wholesome meal to ensure nourishment & better learning experience. Ensuring children's health and safety is paramount, and we are proud of our partnership with Lizol, an expert in maintaining global standards of cleanliness and hygiene. Together, we are creating a brighter, healthier tomorrow for the children we serve.'' Sameera Reddy's post: https://www.instagram.com/reel/CtDvyDVAApO/?igshid=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ== https://www.instagram.com/reel/CtdneAoAmqo/?igshid=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ== Neha Dhupia's post: https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cs_LU7MgkhR/?igshid=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ== https://www.instagram.com/reel/Ctda4XXA5eS/?igshid=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ== Gurmeet Choudhry's post: https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cs-rHFopnO6/?igshid=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ== * As per lab testing vs ordinary white phenyls **As per lab testing done on representative bacteria on recommended dilution for ordinary white phenyls and Lizol About Reckitt Reckitt* exists to protect, heal, and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. We believe that access to the highest-quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment is a right, not a privilege.

Reckitt is the company behind some of the world's most recognisable and trusted consumer brands in hygiene, health, and nutrition, including Air Wick, Calgon, Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Enfamil, Finish, Gaviscon, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, Mucinex, Nurofen, Nutramigen, Strepsils, Vanish, Veet, Woolite and more.

Every day, more than 20 million Reckitt products are bought globally. We always put consumers and people first, seek out new opportunities, strive for excellence in all that we do and build shared success with all our partners. We aim to do the right thing, always.

We are a diverse global team of more than 43,000 colleagues. We draw on our collective energy to meet our ambitions of purpose-led brands, a healthier planet, and a fairer society. Find out more or get in touch with us at www.reckitt.com.

*Reckitt is the trading name of Reckitt Benckiser group of companies.

To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: #NoMoreHalfTruths gained over 800 million views, generating more than 50 million likes, comments, and shares across social media platforms

