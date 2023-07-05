Left Menu

Design, analytics, Java Script top skills for entry-level roles: LinkedIn

This years fastest-growing functionsjobs, industries and skills were determined by analysing data from 2021-2023.According to LinkedIn, companies are embracing flexibility in 2023 like never before, with solely on-site roles declining by 10 per cent and hybrid positions surging by 60 per cent for entry-level roles, compared to 2022.This shift provides fresh graduates with a wider range of work arrangements to choose from and pursue, it said.Regardless of educational background, various job functions are experiencing rapid growth.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2023 17:07 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 16:34 IST
Design, analytics, Java Script top skills for entry-level roles: LinkedIn
Reprensentative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

There is a diverse range of fast-growing jobs for professionals with different educational qualifications and for fresh graduates looking to enter the job market, design, analytics, and Java Script are some of the top skills, according to LinkedIn.

Unveiling the latest data about the fastest growing roles, industries, functions, and skills in India, the leading professional network said top industries hiring in India right now include financial services, administrative and support services, information and media.

These findings are based on exclusive LinkedIn Economic Graph (platform) data analysing the career paths of millions of professionals. This year's fastest-growing functions/jobs, industries and skills were determined by analysing data from 2021-2023.

According to LinkedIn, companies are embracing flexibility in 2023 like never before, with solely on-site roles declining by 10 per cent and hybrid positions surging by 60 per cent for entry-level roles, compared to 2022.

This shift provides fresh graduates with a wider range of work arrangements to choose from and pursue, it said.

Regardless of educational background, various job functions are experiencing rapid growth. For bachelor's degree holders, fields like product management, human resources, military and protective services, and consulting offer ample opportunities.

There are also plenty of job opportunities across various functions even for individuals without a bachelor's degree. In human resources, roles like placement coordinator and technical recruiter are within reach.

Finance offers positions such as treasurer and finance manager while consulting presents opportunities as an industry specialist or life coach.

''It's encouraging to see that despite economic challenges, there are bright spots in today's job market for professionals with diverse educational backgrounds,'' Nirajita Banerjee, LinkedIn Career Expert & India Senior Managing Editor, said, adding that approaching your job hunt with boldness, flexibility, and resilience will set the stage for a promising start to your professional journey.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
2
Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

 Ghana
3
Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

 India
4
IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar energy

IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar e...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023